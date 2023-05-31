Late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was an institution in itself. For those, who call themselves his fans, will definitely relate to it. Best known for iconic songs like Tumhe Dillagi, Afreen Afreen, Yeh Jo Halka Halka Saroor, Dulhe Ka Sehra, and Kinna Sohna, the OG Sufi maestro is remembered as the king of qawwali. Reportedly, the Pakistani singer-composer possessed a six-octave vocal range. While his nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is ruling the world of music with his songs, no one has been able to come close to NFAK’s art till date.
Well, now Rahat’s son Shazmaan Khan is grabbing headlines for sounding quite similar to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. A video of him performing at a concert is going viral on Twitter.
The clip posted by a Twitter user, @DanQayyum, shows the young singer crooning his grand uncle’s hit song, Kinna Sohna, on the stage. Shazmaan’s voice is a treat to the ears and takes us back to the times of the NFAK era. It has an uncanny resemblance to ‘young’ Nusrat’s voice. Needless to say, he looked quite confident during his live performance.
Proud father Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is sitting near him, can be seen enjoying his performance. In a moment, he looks into the camera and flashes a million-dollar smile.
According to a report by Tribune, Shazmaan Khan made his debut as a live singer during his father Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s show in Pakistan back in 2011. He performed Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Salman Khan’s film Dabangg. Shazmaan was a teenager back then.
