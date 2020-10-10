People have been going through a roller-coaster of emotions after watching Netflix's 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor.' While the entire cast of the show is being appreciated for their work, Owen, played by Rahul Kohli has become a hot favourite among viewers.

Ever since the release of the show, the internet is going gaga over Owen's puns, his mustache, his soft, caring nature and his charming personality.

So... The Haunting of Bly Manor. Did everyone fall in love with Rahul Kohli’s character, Owen, straight from the car scene or it was just me? pic.twitter.com/xCrveW5fQj — Marco Licandro (@MarkoDeeJay) October 9, 2020

@RahulKohli13 you, your mustache, your puns as Owen have leveled out the creepy in @haunting for me. Thank you. — Hi Guys (@HiGuysPod) October 10, 2020

OWEN HAS NO BUSINESS BEING SOFT, CARING, CHARMING, HANDSOME, EMOTIONAL, PERFECT, AND EXPECT ME TO NOT FALL IN LOVE WITH HIM!!!!!!!!!!!!! #BLYMANOR — Francis🌙 He/Him/His✨ (@francisdominiic) October 10, 2020

@RahulKohli13 is bangers and mash a thing you eat? Because I saw Owen frying sausages and it cut my anxiety in half, and I was sort of tickled by the idea of you whistling in a kitchen with a skillet of sausages. #BlyManor — Padmé’s Force Ghost (@SkywalkerHell) October 10, 2020

24 minutes into #TheHauntingofBlyManor and I already need to get me an Owen. (@RahulKohli13) — JethroGhoul (@jethrothrul) October 10, 2020

@RahulKohli13 you had no right to make me cry this hard sir 🥺 I adore you as Owen ❤️ — Jess ☕️ 𓅓 (@jessicoleen) October 10, 2020

He’s such a warm funny character and Rahul nails it. Makes the character crying hit that much harder. Owen deserves the world. — Gay Wrath 🏳️‍🌈ACAB (@zombie_midgey) October 9, 2020

HOLY SH*T, @RahulKohli13 is a HUNK in #HauntingOfBlyManor !!...cooking in the kitchen...doing all this DILF stuff! 😍 pic.twitter.com/DrVDL9vbIN — Lando Calamari (@blacricornmoon) October 10, 2020

Can I just say that I want to be utterly ravaged by Owen/Rahul Kohli — 👻Loch🎃Ness🎃Monster👻 (@solillune) October 10, 2020

Watching The @Haunting of Bly Manor with @miraimay and I am Spooked. Tis Spooky. Pls Spook me more.



Also @RahulKohli13 is bae. I very much love and enjoy his Owen. 🎃👻 — 🎃👻Kerry Morrow👻🎃 (@Kerry_Morrow) October 10, 2020

Having first seen him as Ravi when bingeing iZombie a few weeks back, and now seeing him as Owen in #TheHauntingofBlyManor, Rahul Kohli has rapidly become on of my favourite actors. — Adam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Paranoimia) October 9, 2020

Watching the first episode and already love Owen ❤️❤️❤️ — Snarglepip 😻 (@Snarglepip) October 9, 2020

Rahul Kohli as Owen is so fine and these kids are so creepy... wtf is Hannah seeing?? I’m so suspicious of everything. #BlyManor — MACABRIANA⁷🍂🦇🕷👻 (@briasoboojie) October 10, 2020

Rahul Kohli in Bly Manor!!! I'm in awe, Owen was an honest to God GREAT character and played incredibly well! — Aanjali (@SAanjaliA) October 10, 2020

Rahul Kohli’s moustache, however - is doing things for me. pic.twitter.com/uPUAd3Z7np — Kieran Odinson (@Mr_Odinson) October 9, 2020

So Owen is officially the best thing about #TheHauntingofBlyManor. @RahulKohli13 you killed it. Those puns were as Owen would probably say *chefs kiss* — #WeAreMaunaKea (@LaraCrvfts) October 9, 2020

Officially obsessed with Owen @RahulKohli13 🥰🥰 — Cassandre Federowicz (@casswitch2319) October 9, 2020

#TheHauntingofBlyManor is one of those shows that grabs you and is really hard to stop watching. It is almost 2 AM so really should sleep! @RahulKohli13 as Owen is 👍 — Ajay (@r2d2arm) October 10, 2020

Binge watching the Haunting of Bly Manor. Up to the 6th episode and I swear to God if anything happens Owen, im going to throw a fit! @RahulKohli13 — Jagmeet Singh (@JagmeetSinghG) October 10, 2020

I LOVE OWEN AND HE'S SALTY PUNS < 3 pic.twitter.com/Oc3KzJtcnA — 💀 R O L Y 💀 (@RipRolyy) October 9, 2020

I have a big crush on sweet warm Owen on The Haunting of Bly Manor :'( @RahulKohli13 is so.... gimana yak, hik :( https://t.co/3zveRSGNNZ — Gemma Holliani Cahya (@hollycahya) October 10, 2020

@RahulKohli13 saying “alcohol you later” as Owen in Haunting of Bly Manor as a pickup line is everything I never knew I needed. — Erica✌🏼️🤙🏼 (@erica_cheese42) October 9, 2020

I want @RahulKohli13 to bake me SO many cakes, I love Owen. — ₳₳Ɽ°o°o°₦ 👻 (@getcapeandflyy) October 9, 2020

i am an Owen’s mustache stan first and a human being second @RahulKohli13 — luce (@lclrgsl) October 9, 2020

No lie. I would taste Owen’s batter... if you know what I mean. 😏 @RahulKohli13 #TheHauntingofBlyManor pic.twitter.com/kS7imwM5BF — no justice. no peace. ✊🏽 (@codyx___) October 9, 2020

Owen’s dad jokes in #TheHauntingofBlyManor are giving me life ❤️ ‘a-salt and battery’ ‘I’ve made some good cakes but this one is batter’ ‘you’re a batter-ed woman’ ‘it’s a batter royal’ I can’t 😂 @RahulKohli13 pic.twitter.com/xXYBYE27uR — Snarglepip 😻 (@Snarglepip) October 9, 2020

So far, my favorite character on #HauntingOfBlyManor is @RahulKohli13 as chef Owen, who seems to only cook sausages. — j u l i e (@julieatallah) October 10, 2020

owen sharma (rahul kohli @RahulKohli13) in the haunting of bly manor, episode one fancam 💓💕 pic.twitter.com/1H9ybiaM8T — sunny ☏ bly manor spoilers (@witchnfool) October 9, 2020

Have you seen the show yet?