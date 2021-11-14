If you can sense love in the air then perhaps you might be around an exclusive resort in Chandigarh where Rajkummar Rao and his ladylove Patralekha got engaged.

The couple is finally tying the knot this month, on 14th November as per the sources. The engagement on Saturday was an intimate affair and the theme for the night was white.

What appeared like a dream was Rajkummar kneeling down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa and she bent down and proposed him back!

We can't wait to hear the wedding bells already!

You can watch the entire video here: