For the longest time, one of my favourite parts about any movie used to be its music. I loved finding news songs to dance to, new music to swoon to (since boys, and men, could never match the magic the likes of Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj conjured), and of course, improving my playlist with an eclectic mix of songs. Because, unlike partners, when it comes to music, I don't have a "type"!

Sadly though, while I could not wait to fall in love with more songs, all Bollywood kept doing in the name of music was ruining remixes, and repackaging Punjabi songs that I'd already heard ages ago. And then, came Badhaai Do!

Easily one of the most beautiful romantic comedies that I've seen in years also served an absolutely brilliant, delightful, and original soundtrack.

A mix of composers (composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari and Khamosh Shah) and lyricists (Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhumia, Azeem Shirazi, and Anvita Dutt) deserve a special pat on their backs for reviving the lost faith in Hindi music industry.

From love songs that soothe your soul and, at the same time, make your heart flutter, to foot-tapping dance numbers, this soundtrack has everything that I love about the music of Hindi movies. Take a look:

1. Hum Thay Seedhe Saadhe

Easily my top favourite song from the film, Hum Thay Seedhe Saadhe is composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Varun Grover. Grover, who has had my heart since the day I heard Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, talks about love with love. I mean, we all know love makes the world go round, but we didn't know we could say tu hi raaste ki thokar, aur tu hi dawa!

Of course, both Raj Barman and Shashaa Tirupati have done a fabulous job of singing the song and turning it into a melodious track that I find myself humming at odd times during the day!

2. Atak Gaya

Again, penned by Grover and composed by Trivedi, Atak Gaya talks of that first rush of love - the crush that makes Mondays bearable and has you constantly checking your phone, that one!

What is even more beautiful about the song is that it not only captures the first moments of love between Suman (Bhumi Pednekar) and Rimjhim (Chum Darang) but also encapsulates the budding friendship between Sumi and Shardul (Rajkummar Rao).

We often forget that the indescribable feeling of finding a friend--especially one who understands and accepts you for who you are--is just as beautiful and special as finding romantic love, if not more.

3. Maange Manzooriyan

Written by Azeem Shirazi and composed by Khamosh Shah, Maange Manzooriyan is a classic love song - one that never fails to bring a smile to my face, no matter how many times I've heard it already.

Sung by Maalavika Manoj and Abhay Jodhpurkar, it's a beautiful track, perfectly in line with both, the film's theme and the subject of love. Seeking permission - to be yourself, to be in love, to be happy. Such a simple request, summed up simply, despite the fact that it's anything but simple to fulfill in our society.

I also love, how the genders used in almost all love songs (when they play in the movie, at least, though male and female versions exist otherwise), but especially this one, are at odds with the presumed genders of the characters - a subtle nod, perhaps, to the idea that love has no fixed gender.

4. Badhaai Do (Title Track)

It has been ages since I've come across a dance number that didn't make me cringe. Even rarer is one that actually feels like a celebration of the environment it's set in - in this case, a wedding. With lyrics by Vayu and music by Tanishk Bagchi, Badhaai Do is a fun number, made even better with a side-splitting video that perfectly sums up every desi wedding ever!

Also, I can't be the only one who was reminded of old Punjabi folk songs (where teasing is intrinsic to music) by this title track, right?

5. Bandi Tot

Ankit Tiwari and Nikhita Gandhi sing this upbeat track, composed by Ankit Tiwari. Lyricist Anurag Bhomia manages to toe the line between praising a woman, but not objectifying her to the point of vulgarity, which sadly, has become the norm with most songs these days.

What I love even more is that it's without a doubt, one of the most unexpected duets. It talks of love, but from the point of view of Sumi (and consequently, her feelings towards Rimjhim) and yet, also makes a commentary on Sumi and Shardul's marriage of convenience. If you ask me, that's nothing short of genius!

6. Hum Rang Hai

The song that feels like a pride song and queer-themed love anthem, Hum Rang Hai shot to popularity fast after its release, and rightfully so. Grover and Trivedi truly hit it out of the park with this gentle number that feels like a ray of hope and positivity.

Set to the image of Sumi and Rimjhim celebrating with Guru, and Shardul finally embracing his sexuality in public (that mask, anyone!), the song, the movie, and its message, stays with you long after the credits roll in.

7. Gol Gappa

This Neha Kakkar-Amit Trivedi duet, written by Anvita Dutt and composed by Trivedi himself, is the only song that does not appear in the movie, but rather, is an additional track. But it slips seamlessly into the soundtrack, a perfect addition to an already delightful list of songs.

Badhaai Do proved to be a game-changer in terms of mainstream romances and stories on the LGBTQ+ community. And the credit for that goes to the entire team, including the consultants from the queer community who helped the writers and directors share as authentic and honest a tale, as possible. While there is a lot more that society, and the entertainment industry, need to do for the LGBTQ+ community, Badhaai Do is a step in the right direction. It just helps that at the same time, it also revived the lost art of good movie songs!

