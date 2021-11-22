Right since the most adorable couple Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married, the pictures have had us all swooning.

From the day of engagement to the day they got married, this love story only screams forever in love!

While we are still gushing over the wedding pictures, this wedding video from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa is sure make you cry!

I want someone who looks at me the way they look at each other. The video is proof of how wonderful this 11-year-old love story has turned into.

I mean, just look at these visuals, and you will know what I am talking about.

Okay, here you go now! Don't skip the end please, I am not giving any spoilers. Bye.

