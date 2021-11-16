Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are married! The couple has been dating for a decade now. The 11-year-old love story tells us how forever love looks like.

The couple tied the knot on November 15 in the afternoon, and late at night, they hosted their reception. Since the wedding pictures are out, we are all wowed by how adorable the two of them looked.

You can also read: Patralekhaa's Gorgeous Bridal Sari Had A Bengali Verse Embroidered On It. Here's What It Means.

The wedding took place in Chandigarh, at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, with close friends and family.

Here are some more pictures of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding reception that will surely melt your heart.

The Chief Minister of Haryana, ML Khattar, took to his social media to congratulate the couple. Patralekhaa looked stunning in her golden traditional saree with an elegant Kashmiri shawl.

As more and more wedding visuals go viral, we see the newlyweds dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Dil Se Re’.



I mean, just look at them. I am literally falling short of words to describe this decade-old love story of Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa.

The cutest bride, Patralekhaa in her wedding dress, designed by Sabyasachi also posed with her dogs. Indeed, she looked marvelous in the red veil & smiled behind it.

Read: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha's Engagement Looks Straight Out Of A Dream.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Are Married & The Photos Spell Love.