Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are married, and the couple just shared photos from the ceremony on their Instagram account. And their photos scream love!

Along with the images, both wrote heartfelt captions that would be enough to even melt even a cynic's heart.

Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husban

- Rajkummar Rao

Verified I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...

- Patralekhaa

The two have been dating for over a decade now, and recently, photos of their engagement also surfaced online. Talk about being adorable in love!