Badhaai Do opened to astounding reviews from the critics and the audience. The film is a fresh take on LGBTQIA+ representation in mainstream Bollywood - something that is usually dealt with insensitivity. The film revolves around the concept of lavender marriage, while keeping in touch with the fact that it needs to be relatable - hence subtle and simple.

People are already in love with the story and the characters, and it looks like Parnalekha, Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law has joined the club. She appreciated the film and the effort in a heartfelt note in an Instagram post. "Finally, my community has a film", she wrote. She addded that the film also touched the emotional, physical and psychological consequences associated with lavender marriages.

Parnalekha talked about the two lead actors and their characters as well. She mentioned that she could relate with Suman, the character portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar. Her note is just another example how people relate to cinema - which makes it more important to represent reality. Badhaai Do has managed to talk about individuality and inclusivity while still being subtle and grounded.

You can read her entire post here:

Nothing could describe what we felt after watching the film, better than this note.