Rajkummar Rao is one of the rare actors in Hindi cinema whose work one looks forward to following. Today, his film ‘Srikanth‘ directed by Tushar Hiranandani, hit the cinema halls, and naturally, people are pleasantly mesmerized by Rao’s acting skills.

The film is a biopic revolving around Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist who is the founder and chairman of Bollant Industries. Having been profoundly inspired by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, he wanted to become our country’s first blind President.

Where many who’ve watched the film have great things to say about it, there are other perspectives as well. Here’s how people have been reacting so far –

In #Srikanth, @RajkummarRao delivers a performance that leaves a lasting impact. He's a true gem of Indian cinema!

SRIKANTH might be simple but it's heatwarming from start to finish. Loved how the film treats this man's life like a celebration of resilience and not like a sob story. Kinda sad that Telugu filmmakers didn't tell this eventful and inspiring story (full of cinematic highs) of a…

.#Srikanth the film is a beautiful rollercoaster ride that'll make us laugh cry & realise how one person can achieve so many things in life! #Respect @RajkummarRao for his sincere efforts & #TusharHiranandani, Nidi & @Tseries congrats! & #Jyotika the kind of stories you're part…

When you're handed an inspiring story on a platter but still manage to ruin it.

Such flimsy and weak writing #Srikanth

Just watched Srikant, kya movie hai bhai sahab, aur rajkumar rao sir ji to bss kya hi kehna, 1st half was too good, 2nd half mai thoda dip ata hai but overall it's a must watch ❤️

#Srikanth was excellent. The opening segment and some powerful moments will remain in my mind for a long time. Never underestimate a person by his limitations

#Srikanth: INSPIRING. 👌Rating: [3.5/5 Stars]

It is an inspiring & motivational film. #RajkummarRao has delivered an award winning performance in this biopic, he is simply terrific throughout. #SharadKelkar excels as always, #Jyothika superb. #SrikanthReview

#RajkummarRao is exceptional in #Srikanth : a sensitive performance in a film that only suffers due to its highlight like structure



The journey with so much hardship required more emotional resonance! The film benefits from the earnestness of its message!



We are all equal ❤️

The first half of #Srikant is so so soooooo good!!!!!

In love with this movie already

Srikanth is an exhilarating cinematic masterpiece that captivates from start to finish. With a riveting storyline, stellar performances, and breathtaking cinematography, it's a true cinematic gem. The movie is quite engaging & inspirational 👏

#Srikanth



A simplistic attempt to depict an inspiring journey. Rajkummar Rao's performance was terrific, while Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar were also effective, though their characters could have been explored much better. There are some strong moments and an impactful climax that…

#Srikanth is a brilliant film that talks so much about how important self-respect is. #RajkummarRao as Srikant nails it completely giving an incredible performance.



A visually impaired man living on his own terms and achieving things says a lot.



Thoroughly Entertaining Film.

I just finished to watching #Srikanth Movie, best Biography ever which made in Indian history 🔥, although this is best movie of 2024, so sad to see the 20-30% occupancy 😢,plz go and watch this inspiring story 🔥, I would have regretted myself if I hadn't watched #Srikanth 5/5*

This is an important story. We need more stories like these!