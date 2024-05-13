Rajkummar Rao is one of the rare actors in Hindi cinema whose work one looks forward to following. Today, his film ‘Srikanth‘ directed by Tushar Hiranandani, hit the cinema halls, and naturally, people are pleasantly mesmerized by Rao’s acting skills.

The film is a biopic revolving around Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist who is the founder and chairman of Bollant Industries. Having been profoundly inspired by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, he wanted to become our country’s first blind President. 

Where many who’ve watched the film have great things to say about it, there are other perspectives as well. Here’s how people have been reacting so far –

This is an important story. We need more stories like these!