Rakhi Sawant is the ultimate drama queen. But when we think of Rakhi as an artist, most of us recall the times when the actress made us swoon over her in D.J. Hot Remix – Vol 3. music video, Pardesiya, or in Krazzy 4‘s track, Dekhta Hai Tu Kya. What a great dancer she is. Isn’t it? From films to television shows, the Bigg Boss fame has been entertaining us for many years now including her fun interactions with paparazzi.

A still from Pardesiya. Source: T-series

But do you know about her debut film? Rakhi Sawant appeared in a small role in the Govinda-starrer Agnichakra back in the 1990s. And a scene from the film featuring Rakhi has become the talk of the town.

A Reddit user, u/quizzardofozz, posted a clip of the sequence from Agnichakra. In the scene, Rakhi slays her look in a pink halterneck top and black bottoms. It takes us to a flashback when Rakhi, as Ruhi Sawant, can be seen interacting with her on-screen sister as the latter shames her for her dressing sense. “Kya kharabi hai inmein?” Rakhi asks.

Source: Ultra

“Koi kharabi nahin didi…main janti hu tumhare dil mein koi galat baat nahin, lekin agar tum saara ka saara hi ghar khula chod dogi toh choron ki neeyat toh apne aap hi kharab hogi na,” the woman gives an unsolicited opinion to her in the sequence. *yikes*

Source: Ultra

“Meri bala se! Mujhe is dunia ki koi parvaah nahin,” Rakhi replies.

Source: Ultra

“Rakhi slaying since her debut in Agnichakra,” the post reads.

Let’s see how netizens are reacting to the scene:

We miss that version of Rakhi Sawant, do you?