There need not be a reason for Rakhi Sawant to go viral. She attracts people simply by being who she is, unapologetically real and brutally honest.
She is famous for being a motor-mouth. More often than not, she’s been captured saying things we never could.
These days, a small clip of Rakhi walking and avoiding a fan has become the fodder for memes. In a pap video, she’s seen sporting a hilariously flat expression, walking like a model when a man comes requesting a picture. She pauses, looks at him, and resumes walking as if nothing ever happened.
The video has also gone viral on Twitter (now, X) Take a look:
September 25, 2023
Well, naturally, the clip is winning hearts. Rakhi is ignoring the man like we ignore our problems.
me walking into work 30 mins late knowing the worst they could do is fire me https://t.co/gR45F0aUTW— ayra (@pussielmo_) September 25, 2023
Me leaving people on delivered https://t.co/aJ54U7KyPx— she-hulk (@roobboi) September 25, 2023
Me when I walk into work after a week and my manager asks me to do something. 👍🏻 https://t.co/6QqT4lpbvj— no. (@thisisajokeokay) September 25, 2023
Me at every family gathering after someone comments about my looks/career https://t.co/uUFih4Eflr— Roshan V L (@ft_Roshannn) September 26, 2023
served, ate, left no crumbs, mothered— pajeetah🏳️🌈🔆 (@hailewwwwshash) September 26, 2023
the queen that rakhi is😭🫶 https://t.co/JEhgi7bo5x
My sunscreen after 10 minutes in the sun https://t.co/gCvEnDWwxa— Gul (@ImhereButAmI) September 25, 2023
bas itna sassy hona hai https://t.co/dG0Gq5cFZY— ✯ (@abayyarrr) September 25, 2023
ngl I love Rakhi Sawant’s content so much now 😂😂😂😂— Poha Enthusiast (@Pareshaan_aatma) September 25, 2023
She is absolute mood! https://t.co/ZhUZk0866P
Never imagined Rakhi Sawant flooding my TL with this attitude 😭😭😭 🤣🤣 https://t.co/4EfFgTuK6p— Hope❣️ (@Hope_24108) September 25, 2023
me pretending to not see ppl i walk past in college https://t.co/B62zbrZGWB— 👾 (@h1mb0x) September 25, 2023
Rakhi truly is a vibe!