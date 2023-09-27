There need not be a reason for Rakhi Sawant to go viral. She attracts people simply by being who she is, unapologetically real and brutally honest.

She is famous for being a motor-mouth. More often than not, she’s been captured saying things we never could.

These days, a small clip of Rakhi walking and avoiding a fan has become the fodder for memes. In a pap video, she’s seen sporting a hilariously flat expression, walking like a model when a man comes requesting a picture. She pauses, looks at him, and resumes walking as if nothing ever happened.

The video has also gone viral on Twitter (now, X) Take a look:

Well, naturally, the clip is winning hearts. Rakhi is ignoring the man like we ignore our problems.

me walking into work 30 mins late knowing the worst they could do is fire me https://t.co/gR45F0aUTW — ayra (@pussielmo_) September 25, 2023

Me leaving people on delivered https://t.co/aJ54U7KyPx — she-hulk (@roobboi) September 25, 2023

Me when I walk into work after a week and my manager asks me to do something. 👍🏻 https://t.co/6QqT4lpbvj — no. (@thisisajokeokay) September 25, 2023

Me at every family gathering after someone comments about my looks/career https://t.co/uUFih4Eflr — Roshan V L (@ft_Roshannn) September 26, 2023

served, ate, left no crumbs, mothered

the queen that rakhi is😭🫶 https://t.co/JEhgi7bo5x — pajeetah🏳️‍🌈🔆 (@hailewwwwshash) September 26, 2023

My sunscreen after 10 minutes in the sun https://t.co/gCvEnDWwxa — Gul (@ImhereButAmI) September 25, 2023

bas itna sassy hona hai https://t.co/dG0Gq5cFZY — ✯ (@abayyarrr) September 25, 2023

ngl I love Rakhi Sawant’s content so much now 😂😂😂😂

She is absolute mood! https://t.co/ZhUZk0866P — Poha Enthusiast (@Pareshaan_aatma) September 25, 2023

Never imagined Rakhi Sawant flooding my TL with this attitude 😭😭😭 🤣🤣 https://t.co/4EfFgTuK6p — Hope❣️ (@Hope_24108) September 25, 2023

me pretending to not see ppl i walk past in college https://t.co/B62zbrZGWB — 👾 (@h1mb0x) September 25, 2023

Rakhi truly is a vibe!