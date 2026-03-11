What jhumka what jhumka? Meraaa jhumka, Ralph bhaiiii!

Typically, Fashion Weeks are used to set new trends; however, this season, there is more to the story of how a trend has been appropriated, turned into a luxury brand, then worn on a luxury runway.

Waah, ye kaisa uno reverse hua?

Ralph Lauren, luxury fashion brand, is in the middle of a cultural appropriation discussion due to showing earrings that are almost identical to Indian jhumkas at Paris Fashion Week during Fall 2026. The public noticed right away, given that this is the Internet after all!

Wearing jhumkas is legit half our personality, maybe even 3/4th on days. and you wanna take it away?

According to the Hindustan Times, images of the runway blew up on social media with viewers calling out that the earrings’ shape (bell-shaped dangling earrings) are the same shape as South Asian traditional jhumka earrings that have been in existence in India for centuries.

Humari billi humko meow…

The controversy has only grown because when the brand posted about the upcoming collection on social media, it simply referred to those earring pieces as ‘vintage accessories’ and did not give any indication of the Indian heritage of the objects.

Credit chheen na koi inse sikhiye, nahi sikhiye sikhiye.

Almost immediately after runway videos began circulating on social media, people posted side-by-side comparisons of these luxury earrings with the jhumka earring style from India.

One of the user who posted about this mood perfectly said, “They are gentrifying jhumkas, guys.”

The other user joked about this global fashion moment, saying, “The Janpath cool girl aesthetic has officially reached Ralph Lauren.”

For the background context of this global fashion moment, jhumkas are bell-shaped earrings, usually worn with traditional Indian outfits, and women in India have been wearing them in various forms for thousands of years.

Reports found by exchange4media state that historians trace back the design of the jhumka all the way back to Ancient India, due to historical records from the Chola Dynasty in South India around the 3rd Century BCE.

Through the years, jhumkas became a major part of classical dance clothing, bridal jewellery, and everyday festive attire throughout the entire sub-Continent of India.

In other words, this was not something so obscure that it should have only been noticed by fashion historians.

The Internet Responds: “Ralph, Give Me Back My Jhumkas”

As soon as people began to see the connection between Ralph Lauren and jhumkas, social media became flooded with reactions ranging from amusement to outright anger.

Some of the comments were sarcastic in nature.

For example, one person said “And now jhumkas at Ralph Lauren.”

Another said “Ralph, give me back my jhumkas!!”

Other people were taking a more serious approach to cultural representation. One viral comment on social media stated “I am tired of my culture and clothing being exploited and not being allowed to have our own space to enjoy my culture.”

Recently Indian Express highlighted that there were many users online mocking luxury pricing. One user claimed that the cost of the same item on Indian streets would be only 50 Rupees.

And if your bargaining skills are as good as the Shark Tank waale log, then toh 30 rupees max!

Another user said

“Wow another company taking Indian culture and saying it is their design.”

Although it is not subtle, it is a more direct way of saying something.

The brand stated that the jewellery items from their new collection came from Ralph Lauren’s Authentic Makers and Artist in Residence (AIR) programme as well as collaborating with Native American designers Neil Zarama, Jimmy Begay, and TÓPA.

Accha beta, humko sikha riya haiiii?

The intent of the AIR programme is to work with communities whose culture and comments have shaped Ralph Lauren’s idea of Southwestern American style as compared to just gathering visual inspiration from those cultures. Critics do not believe the design was influenced by any other culture as evident in how similar their jewellery is to Indian jhumka’s.

Even if the design originated from a different cultural reference, critics are of the opinion that Ralph Lauren should have pointed out just how similar the jewellery was to a very culturally charged piece of jewellery w/ South Asian roots.

Why does this keep happening?

Last year, Prada came under fire after it debuted a sandal design that appeared just a tad TOOOOO similar to the traditional Kolhapuri chappals or sandals, hand crafted by artisans in Maharashtra, India. After being called out for it, Prada later admitted that their design was inspired by Indian art/ craft.

Aa gaye na line pe?

In addition, luxury brands, such as Dior and Dolce & Gabbana, have also faced backlash for designs inspired by Indian craft traditions they did not credit.

Cultural Inspiration versus Cultural Appropriation

Fashion about culture is about context and credit according to experts.

According to Pearl Academy faculty member, Harshita Srivastava, there are numerous examples of the West taking inspiration from South Asian culture and turning them into new trends, as stated by Indian Express.

Srivastava cited Western fashions such as yoga, chai frappes, turmeric milk, henna tattoos, incense sticks, curry sauce, “namaste”, naan bread and mango lassi as being part of multiple trends and noted that there is a long history of white people taking from other cultures.

Basically average West philosophy is,

Haldi waala doodh maangoge,

Turmeric Milk denge,

Dupatta mangoge,

Scandinavian Scarf denge,

Lekin credit maango, toh kuch nahi denge.