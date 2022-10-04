Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva witnessed the pairing of Ranbir and Alia for the first time on screen. While the two looked amazing as individuals in the movie, did they make a great pair? The audience has been discussing the chemistry between the two for the longest time we remember.

Since the Kesariya dance mix is here, netizens are again talking about the couple and their chemistry on screen.

A Twitter user named Pratishtha said this:

And the whole of Twitter has come together to share why they didn’t work as a pair in Brahmastra. The comment section here has made it clear how much more they are expecting from the couple.

she looks like she’s trying her hardest to hold in a laugh https://t.co/sCXVxgguyb — some death (@sandhying) October 4, 2022

It's annoying how Alia is so invested in him, he's just like 🗿🗿🗿🗿🗿 https://t.co/RwdEtJwuRz — pooja (@TheseHairFalls) October 4, 2022

they don't have chemistry pls fight me https://t.co/Gq28kLwv5D — n (@itaintmemfs) October 4, 2022

She could have chemistry with a wall, which is exactly what’s happening here tbh. https://t.co/ZBXn8dFsb8 — 💘💙💘 (@WittyEscalator) October 4, 2022

I have more chemistry with my emotional support water bottle than these two have with each other https://t.co/3MGSI8cGLD — Vandita (Tired Era😔) (@augustinestears) October 3, 2022

looks like ur already fighting reality with that delusion 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Iuz6Ocy4vg — Ana de Aamras (@superachnural) October 3, 2022

All the chemistry in the scene is contained in the little flame that guy is tending in the background. https://t.co/5d8BcaHbhK — DharmaVirodhi Aditya (@almostinfamous) October 3, 2022

alia putting in all this work to make the chemistry work while that shit ass man and the apparent lead of the film stares at her



insane https://t.co/z0zRtkVTzc — ☀️ (@7hourfIight) October 3, 2022

When you look into his eyes longingly with love but he leaves a silent fart and that shit smells unbearable. https://t.co/KKHkUByx1f — Social Experiment (@GoneWorse) October 3, 2022

This is how my mom looks at me when we are at somebody's house and I reach out for the snacks they offer. https://t.co/q8Kb2BWVdQ — Sanjana Singh (@filmy_singh) October 3, 2022

Nothing against them,i love their work individually, but they just don't have chemistry together. I would go on to say they( the lovestory and chemistry) were the most annoying part of Brahmastra. https://t.co/BqWQJvz8Df — Sachi (@guessdgibberish) October 3, 2022

If I had to do this with my partner I'd probably burst into laughter every time. But inn ko paise milte hein …so there's that. https://t.co/cgTjWe5MXQ — Elly (@therebelrise) October 4, 2022

Clearly, netizens are rooting for a lot more in Brahmāstra part two.

