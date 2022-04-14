Needless to mention, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is the hottest talk of the town. The friends and families of the dreamy couple were seen making appearances at their wedding venue, Vastu. While their wedding would apparently take place today, the pre-wedding festivities began yesterday.

Dulhe ki mummy AKA Neetu Kapoor has been sharing glimpses of the festivities with her followers on her social media handle. As per reports, Kapoor Khandaan even delivered a surprise performance for the couple. The dance squad included Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda and Anissa Malhotra.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, choreographer Rajendra Singh spilled the beans about the performances from the epic sangeet ceremony.

Maine hi choreograph kiye. The songs were Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, Dholida, Tenu Leke Main Jawaanga and Cutiepie. Because this was a surprise for the bride and the groom, only the Kapoor side performed. Alia’s side didn’t. The atmosphere was so fantastic, I know the family for more than 25 years now. If you see the Insta story of me with Neetu Ji, she wrote such nice things. I treat them like family, it isn’t a professional relationship.

However, he also said that the couple didn't dance.

Zaada time nahi liya choreography ke liye maine. Because they are all top and busy stars in the country- Kareena, Karisma, Neetu Ji, and even though she’s not from Bollywood, Reema Jain is the best at dancing. It took me four-five days.

For the uninitiated, the choreographer aka masterji has known the Kapoor Khandaan for the past 20 years. He choreographed Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's sangeet dance performances as well.

Interestingly, Prateek Kuhad was a part of the intimate sangeet ceremony. Apparently, the singer reportedly performed almost an hour-long set at the ceremony and played a number of his popular songs like Kasoor, Tere Hi Hum and Yeh Pal. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt specially requested Prateek to play Fighter, as she loves the song. In fact, the singer even signed a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is taking place on Thursday, April 14.