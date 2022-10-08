Ranbir-Alia seems to be doing all mushy together, and now we have seen them in a new advertisement that talks about home! The commercial is about steel and how it plays a vital role in building a new home.

Now the couple may soon shift to their new abode, but what has grabbed netizens’ eye is the script of this commercial and, of course, how Ranbir-Alia is enacting it.

Here have a look:

Twittizens are calling out the commercial for being cringe and having a poor script. Here’s how netizens are reacting to this ad:

Aisa ad kon banata hai https://t.co/3K1saSWY7n — Varunkurup (@okayasyousee) October 8, 2022

I wonder what that steel bar in the gift box was intended for ? — Ratheesh (@RatheeshMani) October 7, 2022

If you are not discussing steel and cement with your bae your relationship is already dead https://t.co/B7DuCvlwlY — Raj (@catdaddyissues) October 7, 2022

This is still better than the Saif-Kareena water tank ad https://t.co/nJDyp9KyWL — روہن (@TheFookFace) October 7, 2022

This ad really makes you think how important steel is#RungtaSteelTMTBar

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhattpic.twitter.com/x70GNYcDOY — Shubh (@Shubh__49) October 6, 2022

Aise hi banta hai sapno ka ghar! https://t.co/0mkLVO52nd — Abhimanyu (@2scoopsbugs) October 7, 2022

An ad which looks like an ad nothing else no disclaimer required 😂 https://t.co/PysU3MKXuW — abhishekbhatnagar.eth (@abhishek) October 7, 2022

Second-hand embarrassment X 1000000 while watching this 😭😭 https://t.co/zqy2FFaOyE — Namrata D'souza (@namrata_maria) October 7, 2022

How is this ad not set to 'Ye-sariya tera ishq hai piya'? Such a missed opportunity… https://t.co/65huHaoDLH — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) October 7, 2022

Why are writers hellbent on making these 2 actors speak the weirdest & dumbest lines!!! https://t.co/O5yRwk8Dui — Rati Singh (@RatiSingh_) October 7, 2022

