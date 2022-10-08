Ranbir-Alia seems to be doing all mushy together, and now we have seen them in a new advertisement that talks about home! The commercial is about steel and how it plays a vital role in building a new home.
Now the couple may soon shift to their new abode, but what has grabbed netizens’ eye is the script of this commercial and, of course, how Ranbir-Alia is enacting it.
Here have a look:
Twittizens are calling out the commercial for being cringe and having a poor script. Here’s how netizens are reacting to this ad:
EntertainmentPrakriti Srivastava18 days ago | 5 min read