The trailer of Animal, an action thriller and drama movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has caused quite a stir on social media. Judging by how the trailer is trending on social media, it has become the talk of the town. A large section of the audience seems to be waiting eagerly for the film to be released in theatres.

Not much is known about this upcoming Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial. The trailer did not reveal much except for telling us that the movie is high on action, violence, and even blood. This ambiguity is working well for the movie on social media. Fans have come together to discuss what the story of Animal might be. There are several rumours and theories floating around.

From Ranbir’s character killing his father to Bobby’s character being a figment of imagination, as stated by the fans, here are some of the most interesting and intriguing fan theories about Animal.

The swastika 卐 behind Ranbir sparked me with a theory.

I feel like Sandeep is forecasting the violence in the film is going to be on par with that of Adolf Hitler's during the Second world war. So brutal and scary AF!



(Or) Am I Just overthinking it ?!#AnimalTheFilm #Animal pic.twitter.com/aj7AmDvIX8 — Subhash (@SKakanuri) November 23, 2023

I have this theory that Ranbir will be worse than the villain in #Animal. I am basing it on this scene of Bobby where he looks completely wrecked, and the Kabir doha that Ranbir spoke in the first teaser. pic.twitter.com/kshGLyCSft — Shona 🍁 (@wreckerofmyjoy) November 24, 2023

Maybe the fan theory was true afterall.. Bobby deol may very well be the personification of Ranbir Kapoor's evil (split personality) pic.twitter.com/0yW7hY94cX — Philosopher ₪ (@hsinuom) November 23, 2023

I have a theory

What if ranbir kapoor is the bad guy and Bobby deol the good guy? https://t.co/NeKEmeJCYB — Cover drive (@Viratkafan23) November 23, 2023

father son bond is really crucial part in movie. though i think ranbir's character will kill his father animal is a character inside in ranbir — Piyush Sonera (@starsonera) November 24, 2023

have got a strong gut feeling that ranbir's character will die at the end in animal. let's see 🙂 — adisthetic (@belikebarfi) November 24, 2023

It would be crazy if Ranbir's character kills his father at the end and then screen goes black and title of the movie #animal appears on the screen. I think the first scene of the #AnimalTrailer is one of the end parts of the movie where he goes crazy and kills his father. — #mandirjivi (@ravitweets_) November 23, 2023

It appears that Ranbir’s character comes from an affluent family but his issues with his father push him towards a dark and violent path. Waiting for another Sandeep Reddy masterpiece Animal 💀 https://t.co/3cD5JcM5R3 — SAGHAR | 🇵🇰 (@the_hosane) November 23, 2023

Bobby Deol is at a different level in Animal, there is a buzz that he is a mute character.



Villian without vocal. — Prashant Yadav (@LearnersBucket) November 23, 2023

If you ask me if someone is gonna die in the movie. My bet is on the mother. A moral compass for both anil Kapoor and ranbir's characters https://t.co/BL9F46di7f — Hridyansh Jain (@ihriidyanshjain) November 23, 2023

May be she is spy or something related to Bobby's character.. who informed all the plans or arrivals (Arjan valley) to him? https://t.co/GUey5XVb2q — @oyye__sensei先生👘 (@Singhsangeetaa4) November 23, 2023

Animal Movie Updates:

While Ranbir plays a married psychopath, Tripti plays the role of his mistress, who is around him for his wealth. Other undertones of both Ranbir and Tripti's character have been kept under wraps.#AnimalMovie #TriptiDimri pic.twitter.com/ZOSbcWrHjw — Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirnews) February 20, 2021

Is he going to show his dad how he ruined his life? Then I think every parent should watch this movie who believe in verbal violence/abuse https://t.co/f5GZslUeTo — aakanksha. (@aakankshaajoshi) November 23, 2023

Feel like Animal is the real evil & just slaughtered Bobby's fiance or something from this scene… #AnimalTrailerpic.twitter.com/fvmoIJ0QpB — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 23, 2023

Animal is set to release in theatres on December 1, 2023. It is also touted to be one of the longest Indian films to be ever made. The movie also stars Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor.