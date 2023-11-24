The trailer of Animal, an action thriller and drama movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has caused quite a stir on social media. Judging by how the trailer is trending on social media, it has become the talk of the town. A large section of the audience seems to be waiting eagerly for the film to be released in theatres.
Not much is known about this upcoming Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial. The trailer did not reveal much except for telling us that the movie is high on action, violence, and even blood. This ambiguity is working well for the movie on social media. Fans have come together to discuss what the story of Animal might be. There are several rumours and theories floating around.
From Ranbir’s character killing his father to Bobby’s character being a figment of imagination, as stated by the fans, here are some of the most interesting and intriguing fan theories about Animal.
Animal is set to release in theatres on December 1, 2023. It is also touted to be one of the longest Indian films to be ever made. The movie also stars Tripti Dimri and Shakti Kapoor.