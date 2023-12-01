Watching Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has got people wondering if Kabir Singh was good after all this time. Violence, gore, and bloodshed hit the theatres with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s high-on-action thriller today. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in a scarred father-son relationship, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Animal reactions tweets to read Ranbir Kapoor Anil Kapoor
The Indian Express

People walked out of the theatres with an array of emotions. Some lauded Kapoor’s versatility as an actor. Many others were at conflict with the glamorisation of alpha-male energy, akin to Vanga’s film universe. The movie’s run-time appeared cumbersome to some, and there’s also word around underutilising Bobby Deol’s character. But one feedback remains constant – violence and bloodshed are at the core of ‘Animal’.

Animal review tweets to read
IMDb

Here are 14 tweets you should read before watching the film in the theatre:

Reminder: Cinema exists for more than just entertainment. It leaves a substantial impact on society, especially on impressionable minds. And we must be mindful before defending problematic elements that may exist in what often gets dismissed as a work of ‘fiction’.