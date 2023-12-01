Watching Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has got people wondering if Kabir Singh was good after all this time. Violence, gore, and bloodshed hit the theatres with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s high-on-action thriller today. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in a scarred father-son relationship, along with Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

People walked out of the theatres with an array of emotions. Some lauded Kapoor’s versatility as an actor. Many others were at conflict with the glamorisation of alpha-male energy, akin to Vanga’s film universe. The movie’s run-time appeared cumbersome to some, and there’s also word around underutilising Bobby Deol’s character. But one feedback remains constant – violence and bloodshed are at the core of ‘Animal’.

Here are 14 tweets you should read before watching the film in the theatre:

Can I just say I miss Kabir. #Animal — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) December 1, 2023

#Animal IS NOT EVERYONES CUP OF TEA!



This may just become the most polarising #Bollywood film of 2023! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 1, 2023

#Animal: MENTAL MASS#RanbirKapoor𓃵 proved again why he is the greatest actor in Hindi Cinema

Rashmika was superb

30 min interval action scene is alone worth your ticket

BGM 🔥🔥

Post-credit scene will blow your mind#AnimalReview pic.twitter.com/3CCDhJhLc7 — Schrödinger's Man (@PlatoBir) December 1, 2023

Movie made by men for men #Animal — kunfu panda katt 🐼 (@kattberrie) December 1, 2023

what a movie totally worth of the hype, there is this unreal magic in ranbir, especially when channelised into actions and violence sequences. first half is so so good #Animal pic.twitter.com/DlKPUcEJmy — 𝖘 (@notsobann) December 1, 2023

How do people like this misogynistic, toxic, mind numbing violent movie? Vanga seems to have a very troubled life,his anger towards women can be clearly seen in his movies. No wonder his fanbase is single men with hyper testosterone desperate for a life partner. #Animal — Ashu (@AshUTD___) December 1, 2023

#Animal is a full blown Ranbir & Vanga on song. Music is on point, action scenes looks great. I really enjoyed the movie & will revisit the movie. But yes the runtime is not warranted(lot of unwanted scenes), Bobby Deol was wasted. Anil kapoor was nice. pic.twitter.com/bJ8m0oZ2e4 — Rahul R (@rahool360) December 1, 2023

Filth filled problematic movies like Animal are made because audience are willing to watch them. People need to understand it's never just for entertainment, cinema sets precedent and sense of acceptable behaviours. Let's no glorify filth. We can all do better than this. #Animal — TheCricoholicGuy (@CricoholicGuy) December 1, 2023

Watched #Animal – Blood Everywhere 🫣 Bobby Deol should get more screen time but its fine movie is great 👍 — Aarush Tanwar (@Thisisaarush) December 1, 2023

#Animal

The perfect film !!

A deep emotional story of father and son relationship. I still have tears in my eyes.. isme pyar hai , pagalpan hai , aur boht saara dard hai. Ranbir Kapoor in his peak. He again proved that how great actor he he is.. pic.twitter.com/vpCZMD3r66 — Shaurya Kumar Mishra (@The_Shaurya18) December 1, 2023

imagine making a movie that’s worse than kabir singh. vanga has outdone himself https://t.co/N7QkWMV2Yk — s (@socialsuic1de) December 1, 2023

#Animal There is violence, guns, blood, and much more. If you are okay with that, then this movie is for you. The runtime does feel a bit long, but it stays true to its theme of the father-son bond. I wish they had utilized Lord Bobby better. — Lucifer (@Th3Lucifer) December 1, 2023

#Animal is absolutely a terrible terrible film. Violence for violence sake. Wafer thin plot — Prashant Pradhan (He/Him) (@Prazant) December 1, 2023

So apparently now degree of alpha-male violence is a film "universe"

We've gone mad. Totally mad. And stupid.#Animal #AnimalMovie #AnimalMovieReview — sharada ramanathan (@Shades20Sharada) December 1, 2023

Reminder: Cinema exists for more than just entertainment. It leaves a substantial impact on society, especially on impressionable minds. And we must be mindful before defending problematic elements that may exist in what often gets dismissed as a work of ‘fiction’.