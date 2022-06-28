The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani might have given fans some globetrotting goals, but we can't deny that the character Bunny was a glaring red flag.

Since they are fictitious, movies try to get away with being problematic, but not when they're referenced in real life to prove a point. And Ranbir Kapoor did precisely that.

“I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than dal chawal. #Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything…,” said #RanbirKapoor reflecting on his marriage with #AliaBhatt #Ralia pic.twitter.com/7NSJbaFoIv — HT City (@htcity) June 24, 2022

Speaking to the media about his past relationships, Ranbir remarked that after much reflection, he now prefers daal chawal over keema pav, tangdi kebab and hakka noodles. Now, this is an obvious parallel to his famed YJHD dialogue. It gets worse when he further says that Alia adds the tadka, aachar, and pyaaz to the daal chawal. Creepy AF.

Was it really necessary to compare Alia Bhatt to daal chawal in order to suggest that he likes stability in life? Does saying that one loves his wife out of fashion or something?

When women are carelessly referred to as "ghar ki murgi" and other derogatory terms in society, celebrities casually objectifying women in public only serves to exacerbate the situation.

Twitter is certainly appalled at this callous remark by Ranbir in the press conference and is calling him out.

imagine u get married n ur husband compares u to a daal chawal reference from his movie. alia leave him for me rn https://t.co/gmBzZPlSDK — 😡 (@peachcrisis) June 26, 2022

the way men can never refer to women as actual people https://t.co/c0U5nNPHvx — meena 🌷 (@biforbimbo) June 26, 2022

Seems like YJHD had the worst dialogues https://t.co/1JYr8wshIq — moom (@luna_del_reyyy) June 26, 2022

can you just say you love her https://t.co/mmpKaueeNp pic.twitter.com/ihi06DsZrt — zoha⁷ (@vag1nayeon) June 26, 2022

Another example of a cis het man objectifying women in his life,, “experiences led him to enjoy a stable house” description, “daal chawal best hai””

Is that how one talks about their s/o??! https://t.co/iIGuu7B9Qj — tanishqua (@tanshqua) June 26, 2022

if a man ever talks abt me this way I'm committing murder https://t.co/8sx0E1BVcX — Manahil (@Mxnxhxl) June 27, 2022

She’s really having a baby with this dude 🥴🥴🤭🤭🥴🥴🤭🤭 https://t.co/1RytMJiYCy — ravz (@Century_Gothicc) June 27, 2022

if I in some wild turn of events get married, and I'm called pyaaz??? Usne chappal khane hai dal chawal nahi https://t.co/bgBt34kbZs — S (@queersarasara) June 26, 2022

For anyone, referencing any YJHD dialogue exudes major red flag energy. Do not ever attempt it. Louder for people in the back.