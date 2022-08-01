Only A True Ranbir Kapoor Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

If you're a true Ranbir Kapoor fan you leave no stone unturned to find out more about him. And it's definitely not easy, with the lack of a social media presence. So take this quiz and prove that you're a die hard fan, who knows more about your favourite actor than the internet does.

1. Which song has Ranbir Kapoor sung for? via Laughing Colors Ullu Ka Pattha Fatafati Bulleya Besharam

2. For which movie did Ranbir Kapoor work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director? via MensXP Devdas Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Black 1942: A Love Story

3. Which sports team does Ranbir Kapoor own? via Bollywood Bubble Northeast United FC Chennaiyin FC Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur FC

4. Where did Ranbir Kapoor study filmmaking from? via India.com School of Visual Arts New York Film Academy California Institute of the Arts New York University

5. In which film did Ranbir Kapoor make a cameo appearance? via India.com Jab Harry Met Sejal Gunday Kill Dil PK

6. Ranbir Kapoor is a trained Jazz and Ballet dancer. via Twitter True False

7. Which instrument did Ranbir Kapoor take training for? via Times Of India Violin Drums Tabla Piano

8. Which film was Ranbir Kapoor offered first? via The Economic Times Dil Dhadakne Do Kill Dil I Hate Luv Storys Udta Punjab

9. For which film did Ranbir Kapoor first work as an assistant director? via Cine Tales Dil Toh Pagal Hai Prem Granth Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Dil Se..

10. Which film did Ranbir Kapoor not win a Filmfare award for? via India.com Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year Saawariya Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

11. Ranbir Kapoor pursued acting from NYFA. via India Today True False

12. How old was Alia Bhatt when Ranbir Kapoor first met her? via India Today 11 years 10 years 13 years 12 years

13. In which movie did Ranbir Kapoor work with both his parents? via India Today Bachna Ae Haseeno Besharam Rajneeti Roy