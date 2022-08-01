Categories

Only A True Ranbir Kapoor Fan Can Score More Than 5 In This Quiz

If you're a true Ranbir Kapoor fan you leave no stone unturned to find out more about him. And it's definitely not easy, with the lack of a social media presence. So take this quiz and prove that you're a die hard fan, who knows more about your favourite actor than the internet does. 

1. Which song has Ranbir Kapoor sung for?

2. For which movie did Ranbir Kapoor work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director?

3. Which sports team does Ranbir Kapoor own?

4. Where did Ranbir Kapoor study filmmaking from?

5. In which film did Ranbir Kapoor make a cameo appearance? 

6. Ranbir Kapoor is a trained Jazz and Ballet dancer.

7. Which instrument did Ranbir Kapoor take training for?

8. Which film was Ranbir Kapoor offered first?

9. For which film did Ranbir Kapoor first work as an assistant director?

10. Which film did Ranbir Kapoor not win a Filmfare award for?

11. Ranbir Kapoor pursued acting from NYFA.

12. How old was Alia Bhatt when Ranbir Kapoor first met her?

13. In which movie did Ranbir Kapoor work with both his parents?

14. Ranbir Kapoor was offered a role in Gully Boy.

