The much awaited wedding of the season is almost here, and we cannot really stop talking about it. Ever since we all found out that Alia and Ranbir are getting married, it's like deep down we're obsessing over them. Even more.

And now, we cannot help but revisit all the filmy moments that we witnessed during interviews, shows and events, where the two talked about their relationship.

1. Alia was asked about the 'inaugural image' of her relationship with Ranbir, during an episode of Koffee With Karan. And, it felt like the 'sacha pyaar' vibe.

It was not an inaugral, in my head. It was just a beautiful picture.

- Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan

2. In an interview, Alia Bhatt talked about getting married to Ranbir Kapoor and her response made us all go - aww.

I'm married to him in my head. I've been married to him in my head, for a long time now.

- Alia Bhatt to NDTV

3. Ranbir Kapoor talked about Alia's influence on him, and NGL - we all started manifesting their wedding.

Her influence is only positive. And I really admire her as an actor.

- Ranbir Kapoor to CNN News18

4. In an interview, Alia talked about her love for Ranbir. This honestly seems like the filmy wala love.

He's one of the most fascinating people I have in my life. In terms of the way I respect him, the love that I have for him, the support he's to me. There's a lot to love.

- Alia Bhatt to BollywoodBubble

5. During the Brahmastra motion poster launch, Ranbir asked Alia about the significance of letter 'R' in her life. Honestly, it felt like event mein violin bajne lage.

What is this new thing of this letter R? R se kya relationship hai tera?

- Ranbir Kapoor

6. And, when they danced to Ishq Wala Love at an award function, we were sadly reminded of our singlehood - not that we didn't love to watch them together.

7. During the rapid fire round in an interview, Alia Bhatt was asked to describe Ranbir in a word. To which she replied - life. I mean, rulaoge kya?

8. Early on in their relationship, Alia Bhatt was asked about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor during her appearance in Aap Ki Adalat. And, her reaction made us all blush a little bit - without a reason.

Jaise ki maine kaha, mai kuchh accept ya deny nahi karna chahti.

- Alia Bhatt to Rajat Sharma

9. Since, we're all talking about 'the shaadi of the year' - the interview where Ranbir talked getting married to Alia, gave all their fans an unexpected tease. We haven't been calm since.

I think, it'd have already been sealed if the pandemic had not hit our lives. But, I don't want to jinx it by saying anything.

- Ranbir Kapoor to Rajeev Masand

Looks like, shaadi is not daal chawal, after all.