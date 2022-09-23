Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been the talk of the town for a while. Ever since its release on September 9, the movie has been raking in box office views.

While Brahmastra is being praised for its VFX, the movie continues to be a meme template owing to its dialogues. There are rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt did not charge any fee for this movie. Now, Ranbir Kapoor has put these speculations to rest.

In an interview with trade analyst, Komal Nahta, this question was raised. Ayan Mukerji gave an ambiguous answer. He said, “The truth is that the film has been made because of a lot of personal sacrifices. It is true that the amount that Ranbir would make as a star actor, he didn’t take anything for the making of Brahmastra. This is a very, very big thing because it would not be possible to make this film.”

Adding to this Ranbir Kapoor said,

This is an equity I have for life, I’m also part producer of the film. Mera nazariya aur soch long run hai. Maine part one me paise nahi liye. But eventually jo faith aur belief hai ki teen parts me jo yeh film bana sakti hai, that is beyond anything I’d get as an actor.

(Translation- I am also a part producer of this film. I am thinking on a long-term basis. I did not charge for Part 1. But the faith and belief that I have about the amount that the film will make over three parts is beyond anything I can charge as an actor.)

It is widely speculated that the Brahmastra trilogy will be made over a budget of ₹650 crores. You can see the full interview here.