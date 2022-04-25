For a long time, our beloved Gopi Bahu has been mocked for cleaning a laptop with soap and water and drying it. And on the social media platforms, these memes from years ago are still popular.

Okay, I admit that Gopi from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, soaking a laptop in a bucket will always be hilarious.

However, if we want to trace the OG of such 'intelligence', we must go back to the year 2000. Rani Mukherji dipped a bunch of guns in soap water in a scene from the film Bichhoo. We wish we were kidding, but we're not.

'90s kids may recall this iconic scene from the crime thriller starring Bobby Deol and Rani Mukherji. But even if you don't, check out this video, which has the potential to be the next 'gold mine' of memes.

Rani Mukherjee did it way before Gopi bahu 😹😹



Wait for it... pic.twitter.com/HZZXtKYdfJ — Billi'Am Shakespeare 👑 (@Billiam_Shake) April 19, 2022

Gopi Bahu, you aren't alone, it appears.

Of course, social media users found the video amusing; after all, who wouldn't? Perhaps only Bobby Deol's character.

That anger when he finds Rani Mukerji washing guns. Tell me a better scene where an actor has expressed anger like this 🙏 — Udit (@udit_buch) March 6, 2021

Whenever I see this I feel sad for the movie

"LEON THE PROFESSIONAL"



😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/t3Gg6ZhkET — #हिंदू🚩श्री संकासुर 🇮🇳 (@shankar8891) April 19, 2022

That last tiger shroff line 🤣omg — LOKI (@GloriousHindu) April 19, 2022

😂😂😂 This scene always irritate me

Ye film lagte hi channel change kar deti thi mai — Shiva (@Shivaradhana55) April 19, 2022

Bichhoo was a Hindi adaptation of the 1994 English-language French action thriller film Léon: The Professional, starring Bobby Deol (Jeeva) and Rani Mukerji (Kiran).

The original film stars Jean Reno as a mob hitman and Natalie Portman as Mathilda, who made her feature film debut with the project.