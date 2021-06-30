Ranveer Singh never ceases to surprise us with his fashion sense. This time it's his custom Gucci attire from head-to-toe that's turning heads.

The actor took to Instagram to share pictures of himself in a blue tracksuit and holding a black leather handbag.

From heavy gold jewellery to long hair wig and other accessories, his fashion experiments have become the talk of the town.

Ranveer's dressing style has always been a subject of debate among fans. They did not miss the opportunity to make memes out of his latest look.

