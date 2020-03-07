India's obsession with cricket and movies is no secret. This is just one of the many reasons why we are eagerly awaiting Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama, 83, based on India's historic win at the 1983 World Cup.

The other reason is to see Ranveer Singh in action, as he is essaying the role of former Indian captain Kapil Dev.

Ever since he released his look from the film, we have been hard-pressed to find a difference between Ranveer and Kapil. Because he seems to be nailing Kapil Dev's mannerisms, right down to his famous Natraj shot.

Recently, he shared a photo from the film in which he has recreated an iconic moment from the 83 World Cup - the one where Kapil Dev lifted the winner's trophy.

And let's just say, it has hit us, and the internet, with more feels than runs scored in the final match!

The film, that also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, and others, has been creating a buzz for quite some time now. Especially because of how seamlessly the actors seem to have transitioned into the role of the cricketers they're portraying. And with this latest photo, our excitement for the film is undoubtedly at an all-time high!