With just the trailer of 83 oozing out, Desis have fallen head over heels for yet another character essayed by Ranveer Singh. Talking about his range, unquestionably Ranveer Singh's characters have more colours than the flavours I got to choose from the gola wala as a kid.

Safe to say, any synonym of energy and versatility I'll ever know in life would be nothing but Ranveer Singh. Twitter seems to agree with us as well.

This man can rule any role pic.twitter.com/YbVbIuEHCh — Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) November 30, 2021

In the midst of all of this, we've compiled a list of all the roles he's mastered, demonstrating his flexibility.

1. Kapil Dev in 83

Ever since we've watched the trailer of 83, we've been cheering for Ranveer's character portrayal the same as the crowd roaring for India's greatest victory in the film. Ranveer has slipped into the skin of Kapil dev, needless to say brilliantly and as naturally as breathing.

2. Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat

With sinister eyes, strange mannerisms, Ranveer gave us one of the most nayaab performances of all time. Albeit he had the most cannibal-like ensemble that made us disgust the character every passing second, guess who tapped feat with him on the tunes of Khalli Balli?

3. Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani

How is it possible that Ranveer makes us feel that each of his performances is the finest of his career? With Bajirao Mastani, we yet again thought the same. This character totally stands out as he is a complex symbol towering strength who is yet helplessly vulnerable.

4. Murad in Gully Boy

The name which itself means 'desire', fulfilled the demand of the movie to the core. Playing the underdog breaking free from the chains trapping him in the pockets of Dharavi, Ranveer yet again impressed us with his versatility. To fully immerse himself in the role, he rapped a couple of songs as per the film's need. I can't think of anybody else who would be a better Murad, kya bolti public?

5. Ram Rajadi in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Is it just me or does the temperature around you also turn up when you watch the jaw-dropping sizzling chemistry of Ram and Leela? Ram is shamelessly charming, he scales up the tree to reach the girl next door and makes love intensely enough to make your ovaries explode in pursuit of a 'mad lover' like him. The character was ambitiously written and Ranveer did absolute justice to it.

Can we ever get enough of him?