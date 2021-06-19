Rapper Raftaar, has become the first Indian performer to opt for cryptocurrency as the mode of transaction.

He will accept his fee in cryptocurrency for the upcoming event that will be held in Ottawa, Canada.

In a report by Moneycontrol, he was quoted as saying:

I've always been an ardent admirer of blockchain technology. I've always wondered why artistes and managers alike haven't explored the potential of this disruptive medium. Nevertheless, I've finally taken the baby steps in this direction and all the credit goes to my manager, Ankit Khanna for making this dream a reality for me.

Meanwhile his business manager Ankit said:

Blockchain has the potential to expedite a seamless experience for anyone involved with generating or interacting with music. I'm happy to welcome this new transactional paradigm with my longtime business associate Raftaar who truly is a pioneering voice of this new generation.

Since the Raftaar news is all around. Let me put this out there and say that my hunch is these stars accepted crypto payments too! @coincrunchin pic.twitter.com/AOasi2PBjJ — Naimish Sanghvi (@ThatNaimish) June 19, 2021

Raftaar becomes first Indian artist to accept performance fee in Cryptocurrency

Many global artists have already started accepting Cryptocurrency long ago.

Crypto seems to be New Normal in every industry. pic.twitter.com/NCCL4cLToP — Rohit Shetty (@im_RohitShetty) June 19, 2021

When the World Adopts #Crypto,

It is Impossible for India to Say No.#IndiaWantsCryptohttps://t.co/wvvTHsYuqy — Shiv (@Shivfreespirit) June 19, 2021

Rapper Raftaar goes the crypto way ! https://t.co/6PjkcBU3kF — Mudit (@MuditHastir) June 19, 2021

It must be noted that 1 bitcoin is equal to ₹26 lakh and as per reports, the rapper charges ₹15 lakh for a show.



This step taken by Raftaar is a good start.