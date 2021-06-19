Rapper Raftaar, has become the first Indian performer to opt for cryptocurrency as the mode of transaction.
He will accept his fee in cryptocurrency for the upcoming event that will be held in Ottawa, Canada.
In a report by Moneycontrol, he was quoted as saying:
I've always been an ardent admirer of blockchain technology. I've always wondered why artistes and managers alike haven't explored the potential of this disruptive medium. Nevertheless, I've finally taken the baby steps in this direction and all the credit goes to my manager, Ankit Khanna for making this dream a reality for me.
Meanwhile his business manager Ankit said:
Blockchain has the potential to expedite a seamless experience for anyone involved with generating or interacting with music. I'm happy to welcome this new transactional paradigm with my longtime business associate Raftaar who truly is a pioneering voice of this new generation.
Since the Raftaar news is all around. Let me put this out there and say that my hunch is these stars accepted crypto payments too! @coincrunchin pic.twitter.com/AOasi2PBjJ— Naimish Sanghvi (@ThatNaimish) June 19, 2021
When the World Adopts #Crypto,— Shiv (@Shivfreespirit) June 19, 2021
It is Impossible for India to Say No.#IndiaWantsCryptohttps://t.co/wvvTHsYuqy
Things are changing— MUHAMMAD ARBAZ ASIF (@itsarbazasif) June 19, 2021
World is accepting crypto day by day and that's not going to stop...#Crypto #cryptocurrency #BTC #Ethereum #BNB #India #raftaar pic.twitter.com/nqBH0uJ2Ql
Rapper Raftaar goes the crypto way ! https://t.co/6PjkcBU3kF— Mudit (@MuditHastir) June 19, 2021
Ab market Raftaar se badega! #cryptocurrency $BTC https://t.co/y5qjKVffmQ— CryptoKaJadoo (@JadooCrypto) June 19, 2021
It must be noted that 1 bitcoin is equal to ₹26 lakh and as per reports, the rapper charges ₹15 lakh for a show.
This step taken by Raftaar is a good start.