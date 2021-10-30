Shah Rukh Khan has never shied away from showering his children with love in front of the camera and that's one of the things that make him our favourite. So we took this chance to look back at the most memorable SRK-Aryan pictures that had us gushing over how adorable this Mufasa-Simba duo is. 

Their priceless father-son moments caught on camera. 

Source: Laughing Colours
Source: filmibeat
Source: India Today
Source: desimartini
Source: Pinterest

How sweet are their identical smiles!

Source: DNA India
Source: Bollywood Life
Source: Blogspot
Source: India Today

Sharing the spotlight and love with Suhana and Gauri. 

Source: Instagram
Source: Bollywood bubble
Source: desimartini
Source: iDiva
Source: Her Zindagi

Vintage Gauri and SRK photos just hit different. 

Source: Her Zindagi
Source: Her Zindagi
Source: Her Zindagi
Source: DNA India

These moments are too beautiful for words. 