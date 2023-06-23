Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, will soon make her acting debut in Bollywood. Reportedly, Rasha has bagged an action-adventure film that will be helmed by director Abhishek Kapoor. The 18-year-old star kid, who recently graduated from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, distributed sweets to the paparazzi at the airport earlier this month. This sweet gesture received a lot of praise on the Internet.

Source: Times Now/Viral Bhayani

Now, before her debut, Rasha Thadani has introduced us to her singing talent. A video of Rasha singing on World Music Day (June 21) is going viral on social media.

Source: Rasha Thadani

In the clip posted by Rasha Thadani @rashathadani, the star kid can be seen setting the stage on fire as she croons Valerie, an English track by late singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

Source: Rasha Thadani

Rasha looks oh-so-gorgeous in black skater dress on the stage. Needless to say, her soulful voice is a treat to the ears.

Source: Rasha Thadani

Watch the video here:

Netizens are going gaga over her talent:

Celebrities like Neelam Kothari and Sophie Choudry dropped reactions in the comment section while praising the 18-year-old star kid for her singing skills.

Here are other reactions:

ADVERTISEMENT

Raveena Tandon shared another video of Rasha singing on the same occasion. “I take so much pride in the fact that Rasha Thadani was blessed with a talent that I never had! You’ll agree with me…if you watch till the end!. One graceful singer in the family is enough!” an excerpt from the actress’ caption reads.

Watch it here:

Wow! What a great powerhouse of talent Rasha Thadani is. Isn’t she a rockstar?