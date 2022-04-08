As someone who loves romantic comedies and is also guilty of being filmy, I also know that most Bollywood romances can be toxic. They come with red flags that we either choose to ignore or miss out on - I know, I have.

So, when an Instagram user shared the reactions of his friends from US watching Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, it felt like an eye opener for most of us.

Deven shared the video titled 'showing my multicultural friends a Bollywood movie'. He recorded the video during the scene in the film where Bunny confronts Naina about his feelings. The group points out how Bunny, the character portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, is possessive and manipulative. They even added that the film shows 'a toxic boy winning the girl'. And, deep down we all agree.

One of his friends even mentions that the story is problematic and he doesn't like it. Deven captioned the video - the movie won them over by the end. But, the fact remains that we are mostly swooned by these romances because of the rosy glasses that Bollywood puts on our eyes. And hence, we do not end up realizing the toxicity of the characters and even these stories, at times.

People commented, agreeing that the film is toxic and some even mentioned other problematic Bollywood films - because, why not?

Watch the complete video here:

Bollywood films dekho, toh 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.