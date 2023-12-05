It hasn’t been a very easy year. After everything we came out of – post pandemic, we expected the world to be nicer. That hasn’t been the case – even fiction is no more about escape, because it’s just more of everything bad that is happening around us. So the trailer release of Dunki feels like a redemption from all of that.
We have mostly seen and celebrated films that glorified violence. If not that, this year has been a lot about action-thriller. To finally get a film that looks light-hearted, feels like a nice change of pace. From the looks of the trailer, Dunki also seems like a good attempt at storytelling.
The fact that the film is one of the final films that we’re going to get this year, it feels like a Christmas present. Or at least it has that vibe. Clearly, the internet is fascinated by this redemption arc.
After all, warmth can be felt, when rage needs to be yelled.