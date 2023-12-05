It hasn’t been a very easy year. After everything we came out of – post pandemic, we expected the world to be nicer. That hasn’t been the case – even fiction is no more about escape, because it’s just more of everything bad that is happening around us. So the trailer release of Dunki feels like a redemption from all of that.

We have mostly seen and celebrated films that glorified violence. If not that, this year has been a lot about action-thriller. To finally get a film that looks light-hearted, feels like a nice change of pace. From the looks of the trailer, Dunki also seems like a good attempt at storytelling.

The fact that the film is one of the final films that we’re going to get this year, it feels like a Christmas present. Or at least it has that vibe. Clearly, the internet is fascinated by this redemption arc.

This looks so good and quintessentially Raju Hirani. Everything we all need to watch right now. https://t.co/rE1ViY3zjQ — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 5, 2023

Hirani hits hard with this. Many Indians make fun of other Indians for not knowing English. #Dunki will touch that issue. #DunkiDrop4 #DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/cIAsgkphjX — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) December 5, 2023

This song is going to be too good from Dunki.



Chal be watna phir milaange…. Baith ke lambi baat karaange …



Shah Rukh Khan x Rajkumar Hirani combo is here to rule the Christmas season #DunkiTrailer pic.twitter.com/tH1VYHlNRh — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) December 5, 2023

It's beautiful, it's intense, every bit of it. I understand almost everything being said even without subs, just by the power of the delivery of your lines. I feel the emotions you want us to feel…in my heart and my soul.#Dunki ♥️ is a masterpiece 👏 pic.twitter.com/bXg15tcVBz — Lina (@ShahRukhsWorld) December 5, 2023

Loved the #DunkiTrailer ! #Dunki is a perfect example how a good content film can also be light hearted, enjoyable and family film. @iamsrk & #RajkumarHirani has outdone themselves yet again! Magnificent 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MqIrxL1pQg — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 5, 2023

#Dunki is all ❤️s

First day first show, with full family! https://t.co/9oxwh9pSOh — Binda Dey (@bindadey) December 5, 2023

After all, warmth can be felt, when rage needs to be yelled.