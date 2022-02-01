Sometimes, the chemistry between two on-screen characters is so damn real that it makes us wonder how they cannot be in love in real life. However, there have been many instances when real-life couples starred in movies together.

Today, we have compiled a list of some adorable married couples who starred in Tamil movies together. Ready? Read on.

1. Jyothika Saravanan & Suriya Sivakumar

In 1999, the duo reportedly first met during the filming of the movie Poovellam Kettupar. They soon started talking and in 2001, Jyothika Saravanan recommended Suriya Sivakumar’s name for Gautham Menon’s next movie, where she was already playing the lead character. The love between the couple blossomed on the sets of Kaakha Kaakha. It is allegedly said that the duo got engaged when the movie was released. In 2006, they got hitched and welcomed their daughter the following year. In 2010, they welcomed their baby boy.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya

The couple first met on the sets of the Telugu movie Maaya Chesave but even though they shared a good bond, they didn’t get into a relationship as they were dating different people back then. Apparently, it was the movie Autonagar Surya where this couple starred opposite each other and sparks flew. In 2015, the duo exchanged some cute tweets and was seen together at various public events. In 2017, they tied the knot in a private ceremony. In 2021, they announced their separation by mutual consent.

3. Shalini Ajith Kumar & Ajith Kumar

Allegedly, this cute couple fell in love through a terrible accident while shooting for a scene on the set of the movie Amarkalam. In the scene, Ajith Kumar only had to threaten Shalini Ajith Kumar with a knife but ended up accidentally cutting her hand. Her wound kept getting worse and he took care of her throughout the filming. In 2000, the couple got hitched in a star-studded ceremony and are proud parents of two kids.

4. Sayyeshaa Saigal & Arya

According to reports, the love between this duo blossomed during the movie Ghajinikanth. In 2019, Sayyeshaa Saigal announced the news of their wedding on her social media handle. Even though the couple shares an age gap of 17 years, they are head-over-heels in love with each other. In 2021, they welcomed their first child.

5. Reshmi Menon & Bobby Simha

This couple allegedly fell head-over-heels in love with each other on the sets of Urumeen, where they were paired opposite each other. Unfortunately, Reshmi Menon’s parents did not support their relationship. However, Karthik Subbaraj, the renowned film director and Bobby Simha’s close friend, convinced her parents. In 2016, the couple got married and were blessed with a daughter the next year.

6. Sneha & Prasanna Venkatesan

While filming for Achamundu Achamundu, the duo reportedly fell in love with each other and finally got married in 2012. After spending time together on the sets, they realised their love during the final stages of shooting. In 2015, they welcomed their first baby boy together.

7. Nisha Krishnan & Ganesh Venkatraman

As per the reports, the duo first met on the sets of a television show Enga Veetu. In 2013, they starred in a movie together, Ivan Veramathiri. After dating for a while, the couple decided to get hitched in a private ceremony in 2015. In 2019, they had their first child.

8. Raadhika Sarathkumar & R. Sarathkumar

In 1994, the couple featured in the drama movie Namma Annachi together. Directed by Dhalapathi, the movie stars R. Sarathkumar in a triple role, along with Raadhika, Heera Rajagopal and Rupini. In 2001, the duo tied the knot and welcomed their son in 2004.

Which of these couples look the best together?