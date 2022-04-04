Disney+ Hotstar recently offered us Kaun Pravin Tambe? covering the incredible journey of cricket underdog Pravin Tambe (essayed by Shreyas Talpade) who is a living example of 'age is just a number.'

However, his story would be incomplete without the people who backed him throughout the long and arduous road to success. Here's a look at the characters on the screen and their real-life counterparts.

1. Pravin Tambe

Shreyas Talpade plays the titular role of Pravin Tambe, an Indian Cricket Player who played as a Bowler for IPL teams Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad & Trinbago Knight Riders. He made his big debut at 41 years of age.

2. Abey Kuruvilla

Nitin Rao is an actor, known for Panchaali (2018) and Hello Jee (2021). In Kaun Pravin Tambe? he portrays Abey Kuruvilla, a former Indian pace bowler who was recognised as the 'gentle giant' in the mid-1990s.

3. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid has been a huge part of Tambe's journey. He was the one who chose him to be a member of the team. He believes that Tambe is a greater inspiration than he himself is.

4. Vaishali Tambe

Anjali Patil is a popular theatre actress who has received critical acclaim for her roles in Delhi in a Day, Chakravyuh, and the Sri Lankan film With You Without You. In the film, she plays Tambe's beloved wife Vaishali aka Vaishu.

5. Vidya Paradkar

Ashish Vidyarthi is an Indian actor best known for his work in Hindi and regional films. He portrays Vidyadhar Paradkar, who carved Zaheer Khan's talent and played a significant role in shaping Pravin Tambe.

6. Prashant Tambe

Varoon Varma is an actor best known for his roles in Rustom (2016), Ludo (2020), and Special OPS. He plays the role of Pravin's supportive brother in Kaun Pravin Tambe?

7. Jyoti Tambe

Chhaya Kadam is well-known for her role in the 2018 film Andhadhun, which was her first major role in Hindi cinema. In Kaun Pravin Tambe? she plays Jyoti, Pravin's adored mother.

8. Vijay Tambe

Arun Nalawade is an actor and director who has worked on films such as A Breath (2004), Tatva (2017), and Shri Siddhivinayak Mahima. He portrays Pravin's father, Vijay Tambe.

9. Pranav and Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe married Vaishali. The couple has a son named Pranav Tambe and a daughter named Pari Tambe.

The actors brilliantly shaped themselves into real-life characters who deserve some recognition.