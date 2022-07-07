Among the many things that patriarchy likes to weigh women down with, the guilt of being an inefficient mother is probably the most popular weapon of choice.
Which is why we've curated a list of the most realistic representations of Indian moms that Bollywood has given us. Here, read on to know more.
1. Neelam Mehra - Dil Dhadakne Do
Okay yes, Neelam Mehra was pretty toxic, especially as a mother. But, at the end of the day let's not forget how she herself was suffering silently in a close-to-hollow marriage.
2. Priyamvada Kaushik - Badhaai Ho
Ageism (plus sexism) has taught us that women have to get married by a certain age, have children by a certain age and become grandparents by a certain age.
3. Shashi Godbole - English Vinglish
We think our parents judge us, but sometimes we're the ones doing all the judging. Shashi was underestimated by her kids because she hadn't quite mastered the English language. And the truth was that her language skills had nothing to do with the amazing person she was.
4. Sulochana - Tumhari Sulu
Sulochana wanted a career and a family. But many times women are discouraged from wanting it all. And to make matters worse, we're expected to think about everyone else's convenience while chasing our dreams.
5. Parminder Prakash - Hum Tum
Parminder Prakash was one of the most supportive single moms we got see in Bollywood films. She was there for her daughter in all her life's phases.
6. Ruksana Mohammad - Jalsa
Ruksana Mohammad was a hard working mother, who we clearly saw having a justifiable breakdown upon finding out who was really behind her daughter's demise.
7. Savitri - Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
Again, one of the most supportive mothers Bollywood has given us. Savitri had her own fears, and had an incredibly interesting personality.
Here's to all these superb moms that Bollywood gave us. Because, at the end of the day, parents are human beings, they're not perfect and often times they grow with us and unlearn many things along the way, just like we do.