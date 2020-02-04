The Korean movie on everybody's lips, Parasite has finally released in India, giving the views a chance to fully experience what this masterpiece by Bong Joon-ho has to offer. If you haven't booked your tickets yet, here are all the reasons you shouldn't miss this chance.





*Spoilers Ahead*

1. This is a great chance to watch an Oscar nominated foreign film in the theatre.

From winning the Golden Globe to BAFTA and then being nominated for an Oscar, Parasite is on its way to becoming the most iconic film of 2019. So when you get a chance to watch a foreign film that is winning the hearts of a million people, why miss the opportunity? It isn't every day you get to watch the first Korean movie to ever win a Golden Globe or a BAFTA.

2. It relates on different levels to the class status in India as well, not just Korea.

Parasite is essentially a movie about the social hierarchy and the power dynamics in Korea, where the divide between the rich and the poor is huge. And that's exactly why it works so well in India, because we have a similar class system here. There are scenes in the movie that will reflect your everyday life, even if it's set in another country, leaving you with goosebumps.

3. The impeccable translation makes sure the subtitles don't take away from your viewing experience.

More than often subtitles take away from the essence of a film, skipping punchlines and botching up emotional monologues. The translator Darcy Paquet and director Bong Joon-ho worked together for most of his films and make sure to sit together and capture every single emotion that the dialogues are supposed to emote. The natural transition makes you forget that you are reading throughout Parasite.

4. The background score will transport you into the movie, engulfing you completely.

The original movie soundtrack by Jung Jae-il is so eerie that it takes over all your senses. From the scenes in the rain to the family's plight to when the movie begins taking a fast pace, the background score keeps up, enabling the film in messing with your mind. Bong Joon-ho accepted that he often went to Jung Jae-il with the script and the track was designed scene-by-scene.

5. It is surprisingly funny, even though the humour leaves you sad towards the end.

Especially in the first half of the movie, you'll find these characters laughing at their own misery and you can't help but laugh along. And thankfully, the humour translates on-screen, even though Bong Joon-ho was quite worried that the film wouldn't resonate with a non-Korean audience.

6. Every scene is shot with precision that makes watching it on the big screen a delight.

You could pause any scene in this film and it would look like a wallpaper, that's how beautiful the movie is. Even when the scene involves showing the lifestyle of the working class family, the grimness is so beautifully evident. No wonder Parasite is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Production Design category.

7. The imagery depicts what the characters are feeling, without the need for dialogues.

The imagery projects greed, confusion, panic and peace, without the characters having to directly emote it. The haphazardness of the half-basement house, to the fragility of the rich, all the pieces perfectly fit into the script.

8. Even if you have watched it before, watch it again in the theatre because there are things you'll notice for the second or third time.

Parasite has so many layers that every time you watch it, you will notice new things. From Song Kang-ho's acting nuances to how the scholar’s rock causes havoc in the family, almost hinting that wealth is often jinxed.

It's time to book your tickets.