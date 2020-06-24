The sudden passing of Sushant Singh Rajput started a new wave of conversations around mental health over various social media platforms. It also re-ignited the ongoing debate of nepotism in Bollywood.

In a recent post, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is requesting people to voice their opinions about what's right and wrong, without using Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as a point of reference or excuse.

If you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case.

- Babil Khan

Babil's stern stance comes in the wake of discussions around nepotism in Bollywood where various celebrities like Abhay Deol, Anubhav Sinha, Kangana Ranaut, Hansal Mehta and Abhinav Kashyap have opened up about their horrid experiences that show the ugly functioning of Bollywood.

Even though Babil completely supports the cause of fighting for the right thing, he doesn't believe that in moments like these, people should be pointing fingers at each. He also thinks that investigating reasons behind the incident will only bring more despair.

I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg-spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss.

Coming to terms with the passing away of the "two sincere men" Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, Babil further encourages people to celebrate their journey and keep their legacy alive instead of fuelling speculating.

We must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls.

Read the full heartwarming post here:

If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).