Brahmastra is the new talk of the town. From the lyrics of its songs and the plotline to the raging reviews, everything about this action-adventure becomes a huge deal.

Credits: Film Companion

Needless to mention, the movie left a lot of questions in the audience’s minds. While everyone has got their own theories, here’s a social media user, who goes with the username @Consistent_Anxiety16, who revealed some fascinating observations from the movie.

Ready? Let’s see what this person has observed!

Credits: Sacnilk

1. In the song Deva Deva, Isha (Alia Bhatt) sings, “ rishta puraana koi toh zaroor hain”, to which Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) replies with, “ tu hain hawa ka jhonka, main aag hoon.”

Credits: YouTube

2. When Guru Arvind (Amitabh Bachchan) first saw Shiva fighting the killer with fire, he gave a look of familiarity and then goes on to say, “ yeh ladaai tumhare maata-pita ki hain.” This kind-of meant that he had already recognised him.

Credits: YouTube

3. In another scene, Guru Arvind asks Shiva about his mother’s death and says, “ main nahi jaanta unki maut kaise hui?” Now, it casts aspersion over Guru Arvind’s intentions.

Credits: YouTube

4. When Guru Arvind goes on and narrates the tale of Dev and Amrita to Shiva, he mentions that Dev fought for his Junoon and Amrita fought for her Kartavya. We know that Junoon is the killer and she kind-of seems like a manifestation of Dev while ‘KARTAVYA’ is the word that Mohan Bhargav (Shah Rukh Khan) used just before he died. He said, “ mera kartavya tumhare junoon se bahut bada hain, main kabhi nahi haarta.“

Credits: YouTube

5. Mohan has Vaanar Astra, a manifestation of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman is a chiranjeevi and he can’t die. Before jumping off the window, he said, “ main kabhi nahi haarta.” He probably has a role in the second part too.

Credits: HT

6. And lastly, Junoon is Dev’s daughter and fighting for her dad or maybe she is another former member of Bramha Ansh and fighting selfishly to win the Bramhastra and has kept Dev alive with the hope of giving him Bramhastra.

Credits: YouTube

This, of course, impressed everyone and here’s what they thought:

What do you think?