It has only been a few weeks since Shark Tank India season 1 got over, and people are already looking forward to season 2. The show was one of its kind for the Indian audience, people loved the novelty and the concept, making it gain tremendous popularity.

People want there to be different Guest Sharks for a few episodes on the show to entice more competition among the judges.

People also want Ashneer to be a part of season 2 of Shark Tank India.

Sharks from different backgrounds should be there. Instead of having prenotions like for anything Tech, we should go for Peyush, and for anything marketing related, we should go for Aman. Just to promote diversity.

Some people don't want Ghazal Alagh and Rannvijay in the next season. Others disagree.

People want the pitch presentation to remain the same. They also want to see more post-pitch interviews, if not particularly on the show, then maybe on the YouTube channel or OTT platform.

People also want to see more diversity in the enterprises that appear on the show.

Though there might still be a while for season 2 of Shark Tank India to air, the people are eagerly waiting for it nonetheless. The first season was very well received by the Indian audience, and now that Shark Tank India has made a place for itself in the hearts of the Indian audience, there's a lot of scope of experimentation that can be done.

It would be interesting to see what the second season of Shark Tank India brings.

