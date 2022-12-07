We all adore Deepika- Ranveer a little too much, the two have been going strong and we love the chemistry they share. Ranveer is often seen praising Deepika in his interviews and giving us some of the sweetest moments to watch. That said, once again, Ranveer has done something so endearing that has set the bar for other men too high.

In his latest interview, Ranveer talked about his special connection with his wife and how it developed over years. He shared how they bonded over rejections in the industry.

She (Deepika) also came from the outside. That’s why we were able to connect so much; because our experiences have been so similar. She’s also had to work her way up in the entertainment business. She’s that classic story of packing a suitcase and coming to the big, bad city. We’ve both connected over the rejections, the humiliations, the struggle, the reliance on one’s supportive family, etc.

The couple also bought a new home together and Ranveer shared how Deepika loves being a homemaker. He also spoke about how they prefer to spend time together in their new house.

Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together. Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. She’s very gharelu. We don’t go out much and we love spending time with each other at home. So, this home that we’ve gotten is a couple of hours outside the city; it’s quiet, it’s secluded and it really is the perfect place for us to spend our quality time.

Ranveer and Deepika were in a relationship for six years before they tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

On the work front, Deepika has two mega projects lined up including Pathaan and Project K’. Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film, Cirkus.

