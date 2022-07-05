If you have seen Ranveer Singh on your screens, you know how talented and energetic he is. While he might be known for his distinctive fashion style, but today he has won our hearts for some other reason.

In an interview going viral on Twitter, Ranveer Singh is seen showering love on his beautiful wife Deepika Padukone as he says:

I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband.

The awwdorable clip has gone viral with more than 16k views, and I cannot stop playing it on loop.

People cannot stop gushing at the video, including me. Some are praising Ranveer for being the best husband, while others feel they make a lovely pair!

“I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband”- Ranveer Singh pic.twitter.com/2dctv1NXyi — elitestanning (@elitestanning) July 5, 2022

Clearly, the award for best husband in Bollywood goes to Ranveer Singh!

