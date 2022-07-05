If you have seen Ranveer Singh on your screens, you know how talented and energetic he is. While he might be known for his distinctive fashion style, but today he has won our hearts for some other reason.
In an interview going viral on Twitter, Ranveer Singh is seen showering love on his beautiful wife Deepika Padukone as he says:
I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband.
The awwdorable clip has gone viral with more than 16k views, and I cannot stop playing it on loop.
People cannot stop gushing at the video, including me. Some are praising Ranveer for being the best husband, while others feel they make a lovely pair!
“I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband”- Ranveer Singh pic.twitter.com/2dctv1NXyi— elitestanning (@elitestanning) July 5, 2022
This guy always won my ❤ @RanveerOfficial #RanveerSingh https://t.co/4SwKtpuIwr— Maani's Mumbles & Rumbles 😎 (@iamsrkworld12) July 5, 2022
Kash sare ladke aese hote 😂 https://t.co/TsocXLodJk— Teja ka beja (@TejRan47625725) July 5, 2022
Proud Proud Husband ✌️❣️ https://t.co/ATovRBDyMc— Anushika TEJRAN💕✨🌠 (@AnushikaPriya) July 5, 2022
A love like this ❤️🧿 https://t.co/o6BYw7uXHi— Isha (@godsfavchild09) July 5, 2022
this guy is a good human being...and a secure man... https://t.co/7ikI8wWwpo— Cinephile (@Adulting111) July 5, 2022
Best husband 😍 https://t.co/9TNtXaLNqY— Angela (@AngelaMariam10) July 5, 2022
That's what I love about him. I think everyone does deep inside. https://t.co/P0T1SKbk8E— ティー (@wh0wanna) July 5, 2022
Aw @RanveerOfficial so sweet— Aditi 💫💫 (@4Pratiksehajpal) July 5, 2022
Of u man 😊😊 fr loving my
Fav actress @deepikapadukone
Soo much 😊😊
She is so lucky to hav a husband frnd soulmate life partner n a supporter 🤗🤗
Like you .... it show hw mch u
❤❤ #DeepVeer #DeepikaPadukone#RanveerSingh
Loads of too u both😍 https://t.co/a95v6Eh1K7
Clearly, the award for best husband in Bollywood goes to Ranveer Singh!
Read more: 7 Quirky Life Lessons That Only Ranveer Singh Could’ve Taught Us.