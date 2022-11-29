If I were to think about the most authentic talk show from India, my heart and mind would fly back to Rendezvous with Simi Garewal (2001). Celebs who graced the chat show seemed so exceedingly candid that it’s no surprise that the snippets of the conversation go viral even today. One such celebrity who was way ahead of her time when the show premiered is Rekha.

A few clips of Rekha from the chat show have gone viral on Twitter. In the clips, the OG actress is literally asserting that a woman doesn’t need a man to make her feel secure at a time when women were viewed as incomplete without a male counterpart. She also gasped at Simi’s suggestion of returning to the show with a husband and asked why couldn’t she marry a woman.

Someone write her a good lesbian film right now — nolini (@mihuxr) November 27, 2022

Twitter is lauding the actress. Here’s how people are reacting.

queenie so ahead 👑 https://t.co/2albsdet59 — surya | taylor’s version (@blankspacenaah) November 29, 2022

this woman oozes power. Idk how to define this vibe https://t.co/aA1Fmsq8bY — al… (@thunderingwild) November 29, 2022

i'll marry rekha even rn i swear to gof https://t.co/gpWctP6BNG — super chamchi ⁷ 🪐 (@str0bebi) November 29, 2022

her eye roll at the word "husband" and her saying "that word is as alien as the word father" 💅



i don't know her yet but i love her already 😭 https://t.co/Cz6nscDRjs — 🎭 (@sapphicthespie) November 29, 2022

I live for this queen https://t.co/up7kAq0vk0 — jin’s military wife era 👨🏼‍🚀 🌊💙⚽️ (@yoonginutbucket) November 29, 2022

i love how people are now finding out about this, as they should've years ago https://t.co/uyPfP7tCkb — biblically accurate radio (@pvt_szn) November 28, 2022

I adore this woman wtf I need to know everything about rekha now https://t.co/DdaCRmUnsV — rockstar made (@devilem0ji) November 28, 2022

she's my desi version of the seven husband's of evelyn hugo https://t.co/ilC7uKf7rO — 🍓 (@degrawdonut) November 28, 2022

There never was or could be a creature sexier than Rekha. https://t.co/LVqRd3F0gV — ABHA. (@Abhaesque) November 28, 2022

She’s awesome. I wished there were more people like her around. https://t.co/TIVoXJzmwg — srk1000faces – Maleika E. A. 🇩🇪 (@srk1000faces) November 28, 2022

Queen for a reason!

Also Read: Rekha’s Response To ‘Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe’ Ho Is The Millennial Advice Every Single Woman Will Love