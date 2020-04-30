Earlier today, Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor drew his last breath at the age of 67 in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Rishi Kapoor had been battling leukemia for two years and even relocated to New York for a few months to pursue his treatment.

A message released by the Kapoor family confirming the death of veteran actor mentioned that he never gave up hope during his treatment and tried to fight all the odds:

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.

According to the message, with all his charm and humour Rishi Kapoor kept the medical staff entertained till his last breath.

Currently, the entire nation is mourning the loss of another brilliant actor. Rishi Kapoor's legacy will always live on in his characters.

May his soul rest in peace.