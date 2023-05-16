Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. From Vicky proposing to Katrina on the stage at an award function in 2019 to the couple tying the knot two years later, their love story is nothing less than a fairy tale romance. Both the actors keep showering love on each other, be it on social media or during interviews.

Speaking of their marriage, Vicky Kaushal recently attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with his co-star Sara Ali Khan. During an interaction with the media, Vicky was quizzed about whether he will remarry or not. Wait, what? Yep that happened.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Instagram, a reporter can be seen asking if the Uri actor would like to ‘divorce’ his wife, Katrina if he finds ‘someone better’ in life. “Hamare desh mein shaadi janmon-janmon ka sath hota hai, kya aapko lagta hai ye sahi hai ya divorce karke doosri shaadi…Katrina Kaif se koi achchi milti hai toh karni chahiye?” the reporter quizzed.

Not just Vicky, Sara was shocked as well. However, he handled the question quite gracefully.

“Sir…shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hai, aise tedhe-medha sawaal puch rahe ho. Bachcha hoon abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawab doon iska main. Itna khatarnak sawal pucha hai,” the 35-year-old actor replied.

The actor then answered the question saying, “Janmon-janmon tak.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens are slamming the reporter for asking such oh-so-nonsense question:

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will explore the lives of a married couple who are eager to get divorced. The film will hit the screens on June 2 this year.

Coming back to the reporter’s question, can we stop asking such rubbish questions? Who approves them, really?