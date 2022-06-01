Bollywood celebs have not just proved their mettle in acting but also in entrepreneurship. We know how swanky and luxurious lives they live, and today we decided to look at food ventures celebs have invested in.

Here's a list of Bollywood celebs who invested in the hospitality industry and opened up their restaurants and pubs.

1. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty co-owns the Bastian restaurant in Bandra. She reportedly acquired a 50% stake in the hospitality group in 2019. The restaurant is popular among Bollywood celebs and serves one of the best seafood in the city.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra owns an Indian restaurant named Sona in the heart of New York. It is a home for all Indian foodies as it serves some of the best Indian dishes including- golgappa shots and butter chicken.

3. Badshah

After launching Dragonfly Experience in Delhi, Badshah opened an outlet in Mumbai too. Located in The Orb at JW Marriott in Andheri, it is co-owned by restaurateur Priyank Sukhija.

4. Chunky Pandey

Chunky Pandey owns an Italian bistro in Khar named The Elbo Room. The place offers some exotic cocktails and holds some amazing music live shows.

5. Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia and her husband, Farhan Azmi, have been in the hospitality industry for a long time now. They own some established places in Mumbai, including Koyla and Café Basilico. The couple recently opened a South Indian restaurant in Bandra named Madra Diaries.

6. Dharmendra

Dharmendra owns Garam Dharam Dhaba, located in Noida. The Dhaba is a tribute to Dharmendra movies and serves some delicious North Indian food. The venture is co-owned by Umang Tewari and Mickey Mehta.

7. Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal ventured into the hospitality industry in 2009. The actor is the owner of Lap, a lounge, and bar located in New Delhi.

