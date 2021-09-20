Sushmita Sen has always been the kind to speak her mind. And that's exactly why this interview of hers with her daughter, Renee, on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal makes for such a great watch.

As the actor pours her heart out, we get to see a different side of her. Here are our favourite revelations made by her on the show.

1. When she shared the beautiful meaning behind Renee's name.

2. When she shared that she had dreamt of adopting Renee since she was 18.

3. When Sushmita revealed that her parents weren't completely okay with her decision.

4. When she spoke of all the times she had been rejected by adoption centres.

5. When she shared that she does not wish to know who Renee's biological parents are.

6. When she shared the beautiful story of how she picked Renee out at the adoption centre.

7. And the tear-jerking moment when she spoke of Renee's weak body when she was just 6 months old.

8. Just this moment that had us all in awe of her.

9. When she shed light on her acting career, which she was very happy with.

10. When she gave us these words of wisdom, saying being selfish is not always a bad thing.

11. When Sushmita spoke of her ex-boyfriend, Vikram Bhatt, who she had last come on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal with.

12. This endearing statement that perfectly summed up future Sushmita Sen.

13. When she shed light on the massive diamond ring she was spotted wearing, that her mother gifted her. And the philosophy behind it.

14. When she admitted that she had changed in the last 5 years, even since she previously appeared on the show.

Sushmita is the ultimate queen.