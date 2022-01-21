On actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary today, family, friends and fans across the nation are sharing posts on social media to remember the actor.

One such post was shared by actor Rhea Chakraborty who took to Instagram to share an unseen video of them together.

In the video, the late actor and his girlfriend could be seen goofing around in the gym. Along with a caption that read, “Miss you so much”, Rhea also backed the video with a song by Pink Floyd titled Wish You Were Here.

Checkout the post here:

Many celebrities and friends from the film fraternity such as Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sussanne Khan took to the comment section to recall the superstar.

Here's what they wrote:

Later, the Chehre actor also shared a photograph with Sushant on her Instagram story.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise shocked the film industry as well his fans. However, even after two years, he continues to live in our hearts.