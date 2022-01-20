It has been two years since we lost Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor who left us with memories etched in our minds and an abundance of love and admiration in our hearts. The sudden death of Sushant came as a shock to the industry as well his fans, leaving us in a state of grief.

While he may no longer be with us, Sushant's legacy, Sushant’s legacy, which he left behind in the form of his films, still remains with us to cherish.

One such old video from the days when Sushant was shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che has surfaced online. It marked the film debut of Sushant Singh Rajput was also a stepping stone for Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, who featured alongside him.

All three of them could be seen crooning the delightful song Manjha from the 2013 sports drama in the unseen video.

Checkout the video of the actors singing here:

Kai Po Che, which was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel titled The 3 Mistakes of My Life, recently completed eight years of its release.

Unsurprisingly, the director of the acclaimed film and his co-stars felt a void, in Sushant’s absence, while celebrating the milestone. They showed their love for the actor through social media posts and heartfelt notes.

The thrill of starting this journey with a new team hungry 2 give their best at the dawn of their careers stands most vividly in mind..One cant quantify the love our film continues to receive over the years, neither can we quantify the pain we feel at the loss of our crown jewel pic.twitter.com/oTvhal9UOu — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 22, 2021

It won’t be totally untrue to say that his off-screen demeanour was part of what smittened Sushant's admirers. While the film industry and fans like us will always feel his loss, it helps to stumble upon movies and videos like these that allow us to revisit the charm he brought alive on the silver screen.