While scrolling endlessly on Instagram, we look at some faces more than we come across our family members. Yep, they're the Instagram influencers who take care of your daily dose of entertainment. And it's very human to wonder how much they earn, you can't help yourself. But we can, so we have compiled a list of the net worth of your favourite Instagram influencers so you know how rich they are.

1. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is a renowned Indian media platform's content writer, actress, and social media personality. She is widely known for her portrayal of the fictitious Billi Maasi. Her net worth is Rs. 20 Cr.

2. Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh is an internet sensation who has taken over social media with her hilarious videos and fashion trends. She is also a well-known content creator at iDiva and has her own YouTube channel. Her net worth is Rs. 1 Cr.

3. Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia is a social media entrepreneur who co-founded BeerBiceps and Monk Entertainment. Additionally, he is a YouTuber, motivational speaker, and leadership coach. He has a net worth of Rs. 45 Cr.

4. Saloni Chopra

Saloni Chopra is an Indian-born Australian actress, model, and author who has appeared in Hindi films and television shows. In December 2020, her book Rescued by a Feminist: An Indian Fairy Tale of Equality and Other Myths will be released. Her net worth is estimated to be between Rs.10 and Rs.30 crore.

5. Kritika Khurana

Kritika Khurana, popularly known as @thebohogirl on Instagram, is your next door girl who rose to prominence as an Instagram influencer. She holds a net worth of approximately Rs.15 Cr.

6. Komal Pandey

Fashion is a form of therapy for Komal. When it comes to her outfits, having out of the box ideas is like second nature to her. Her estimated net worth is Rs. 30 Cr.

7. Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, is an Indian YouTuber, commercial pilot, and nutritionist. He is well-known for creating videos on fitness, gaming, and his daily life vlogs. His net worth is estimated to be about Rs. 30 Cr.

8. Siddharth Batra

Siddharth Batra is an Instagram Fashion Grooming Star, Model, Actor, and Social Media Influencer. He is most recognised for his fashion sense and has a massive fan base throughout India. His net worth ranges between Rs.10 and Rs. 30 Cr.

9. Aashna Shroff

Shroff has 916k Instagram followers and co-owns The Snob Home, a home decor brand, with her family. Her net worth is estimated to be Rs. 37 Cr.

10. Diipa Büller-Khosla

Diipa Khosla is a fashion and beauty influencer and cofounder of the Post For Change foundation. Diipa, who was born and raised in a small hill town in India, moved to the Netherlands to study when she was 17 years old. Her net worth is estimated to be between Rs.10 and Rs. 30 Cr.

Well, that's a lot of money.