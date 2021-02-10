Rich people are often idiots. That's right. They are so out of touch with reality that just shows. They say random things, they ask people on the internet to roast them, and they try preaching shit nobody cares about. Anyhow, every once in a while, people get pissed and roast the crap out of them.

1. Yeah, she needs to watch Parasite, with subtitles. I don't think she got it.

guys i don’t think she finished the movie https://t.co/5bN1eP5uVB pic.twitter.com/eRbDl4HLJP — emi (@BAEKDIET) February 4, 2021

2. Yes, Arnold. If we all had jacuzzis and cigars, and a mansion, none of us would ever come outside. pandemic or not.

Arnold's right. Let's all light up an expensive cigar and climb into our jacuzzis and ride this thing out. We're all in the exact same boat here, after all. https://t.co/cn2PunzE3f — Disco Stu (@TheDiscoStu) April 16, 2020

3. I don't think millionaires any idea about what we eat to begin with.

Alright, I did the math. If I stopped eating avocado toast every day, I would be able to afford a bad house in Los Angeles in 642 years. pic.twitter.com/nqhiqnQ07E — Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) May 15, 2017

4. The dude went on the internet and asked for it.

5. Again, the dude who named his kid X Æ A-Xii but has a problem with pronouns, literally asked for it.

Le hice un meme a Elon Musk. https://t.co/OpAr6CXcYK pic.twitter.com/KfnS72Bi14 — Error 404 (@TigreKarateca) October 20, 2020

6. Same with the food delivery services here in the national capital!

Jeff Bezos makes 9 million dollars every hour. He can take an evening nap and make more than you will in your entire lifetime. Amazon hasn't paid federal taxes in years. But he wants you to donate so Amazon workers can take sick leave. pic.twitter.com/qh8n6H0nRK — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) March 25, 2020

7. That burn will hurt a lot more than Trump's loss.

8. Racist people are all so stupid. Co-incidence? I think not.

9. Fuentes' gonna die a virgin, this way.

10. Well, well, well, aren't the oil companies getting too excited about morals?

11. I just don't get it. Why would you just ask random people on the internet to roast you?

12. Ah, men and their rules!

Wait for it!

13. You shouldn't be messing with AOC on Twitter. That's just a good way to get your feelings hurt.

14. Rich people just don't get it.

15. Oh, the Trumps are still making us laugh. That's nice.

16. The dude once said he thought slavery was a choice. So obviously the bar is too freaking low.

I am so proud of my beautiful self (me) for officially becoming in the black after payday



Ive weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on me and out my arse



So blessed this is still life

So I made me this still life



I love me so much pic.twitter.com/dqECtAsnxd — 🐿Septic Peg🐿 (@PegSeptic) June 30, 2020

Well, this won't eat the rich but it'll get a good laugh. That'll be enough for the day.