The pandemic affected different people, differently. And it seems like the lockdown (and the pandemic by extension) has a whole different meaning for rich people.

If you don't agree with us, check how these celebrities spent their time in the lockdown.

1. Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island with her friends and family.

Kim had shared a detailed post about how her entire family and close friends flew off for a vacation to a private island, on the occasion of her birthday, amid the pandemic.

2. Dan Bilzerian took vacations to Italy and Greece and travelled on his private boat.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated winning the Series A title on a yacht that he apparently bought for $7 million.

He apparently also went for a vacation with his family on board a luxurious superyacht in the French Riviera. The rent of the yacht is somewhere between $2,21,500 - $245,000.

4. Drake was seen vacationing in the Barbados in the Caribbean.

He also gave a glimpse of his luxurious $100 million Toronto mansion where he was isolating during the lockdown and has a full-sized basketball court and bedroom bigger than most houses.

5. Beyonce and her family flew to Croatia for her 39th birthday, when most travel to Europe was barred.

They reportedly spent most of their time on the superyacht, Lana, anchored in the Dubrovnik Riviera along the Croatian coast which costs around $2 million per week.

6. David Geffen wished well to his followers while isolating in his $590 million superyacht.

7. A Saudi Arabian billionaire flew out Afrojack, the DJ, to perform on his superyacht in Capri.

As per reports, he wanted to entertain his guests onboard. While the cost wasn't revealed, we are sure it must be millions of dollars.

8. Thailand's monarch Maha Vajiralongkorn rented out an entire resort in the German Alps to quarantine.

He had a pool, spa and golf course for himself and his entourage of 20 women, while the rest of the region's hotels were ordered shut.

9. A Mumbai industrialist family flew in a private jet to Bengaluru apparently just to adopt a puppy.

As per a report by TOI, the family travelled on June 4 and was carrying Covid negative certificates with them.

10. Actor Parul Gulati celebrated her company's anniversary, where she was seen posing with her friends in costumes inspired by PPE kits... without masks.

The theme of the party was apparently PPE kits at a time when health workers in India were facing a massive shortage of the same.

11. Kendall Jenner threw a Halloween cum birthday party at Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood.

The party attended by several celebrities apparently also had a poster saying: No Social Media. Take all the photos you want, but please don’t post on social media of any kind. Obviously, that didn't work.

They certainly are living in a parallel universe than the rest of us.