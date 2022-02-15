Being the financial capital of India, it's obvious that Mumbai has some of the richest businessmen. While there are 2,755 billionaires in the world, let's take a look at how many Mumbaikars have made it to the list.

1. Mukesh Ambani

Net Worth: $91.5 billion

Though Gautam Adani had dethroned Mukesh Ambani from the list of Asia's richest people, it is reported that he has regained the status. The chairman of Reliance Industries is the 19th richest man on the planet. He lives in Antilia, the second most expensive house in the world.

2. Uday Kotak

Net Worth: $10.7 billion

The Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, is one of the richest bankers in India. He lives in the southern part of Mumbai. This Indian billionaire always dreamed of becoming a professional cricketer.

3. Ratan Tata

Net Worth: $1 Billion

The industrialist and philanthropist of India, Ratan Tata, is one of the well-known businessmen in India. Ratan Tata lives in Colaba in his retirement home.

4. Kumar Birla

Net Worth: $11.8 billion

The Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Birla, spent his childhood in Mumbai and Kolkata. The fourth-generation member of the Birla family lives in Jatia House in Malabar hill.

5. Dilip Shangvi

Net Worth: $12.8 billion

The founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, Dilip Shangvi, is the most successful businessman in India. He resides in the suburbs of Juhu.

6. Subhash Chandra

Net Worth: $5 billion

The Chairperson of the Essel Group, Subhash Chandra, is a businessman, television personality, motivational speaker, and philanthropist. He also made India’s first satellite TV channel Zee TV.

7. Cyrus Poonawalla

Net Worth: $11.5 billion

The Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawalla, lives in a gorgeous seaside mansion, Lincoln House.

8. Radhakishan Damani

Net Worth: $10 billion

The business mogul is the investor and founder of DMart. He resides in Altamount Road of Mumbai. With a single shop in Mumbai to nearly 221 DMart stores across India, the Indian billionaire has only flourished.

9. Nusli Wadia

Net Worth: $3.7 billion

Nusli Wadia is chairman of the Wadia Group, an Indian conglomerate involved in the FMCG. The Indian billionaire also owns Britannia Industries and Bombay Dyeing.

10. Adi Godrej

Net Worth: $2.5 billion

The Chairperson of the Godrej Group, Adi Godrej, is an Indian billionaire businessman and industrialist. Godrej also launched the world's first soap made from vegetable oil in 1918. He resides on the suburban side of Mumbai.

